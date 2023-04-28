Pace of tank delivery draws fire in Senate





President Joe Biden and his senior military advisers were rebuked Thursday by senators exasperated by what they claimed is the glacial pace at which his administration is moving to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine, whose leaders say they need such weapons for a highly anticipated counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.

The comments came even as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels that Ukraine's allies have delivered more than 98% of all the promised combat vehicles. Along with more than 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, the allies have sent "vast amounts of ammunition" and also trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades, he said.

On Capitol Hill, however, Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Angus King, I-Maine, directed their frustration at Gen. Christopher Cavoli, who as head of the U.S. European Command oversees much of the Pentagon's effort to train and equip Ukraine's army.

King told the general he is worried that Ukraine will not have enough firepower to counter Russian troops this summer and that the American tanks should be staged in Poland now so Ukrainian forces can use them as soon as they complete a training course expected to begin next month under the supervision of U.S. soldiers in Germany.

"This counteroffensive that everybody is talking about," King said during Thursday's Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, "it's the longest windup for a punch in the history of the world.

"It's going to be trench warfare, and it's going to involve tanks," King said, warning that if the Abrams don't arrive on the battlefield until August or September, as the Pentagon has said, "it may well be too late."

Cavoli told the committee he has not yet transmitted a schedule to have the tanks delivered from the United States to Europe, as neither the "exact sourcing" for them nor a precise timeline has been determined. Asked why, Cavoli requested to follow up later with the senators and indicated that he could better explain in a closed session where classified information can be discussed.

Cotton said he believes the administration could supply the tanks more quickly if Biden wanted to and there was political will to do so.

"I think it's reflective of the political decision to drag our feet in what we're supplying to Ukraine," Cotton said. "It's just a repeated story that we're seeing over and over again throughout the course of this war."

The Biden administration has disputed such accusations, pointing to its commitment of more than $38 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion 14 months ago.

AWAITING THE ABRAMS

The president in January approved transferring 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a broader plan in which several European allies would send German-made Leopard tanks more quickly.

The arrangement was brokered amid concerns from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Ukraine would struggle with the heavy logistical burden that goes with the Abrams, and as Germany signaled that it would not send its own Leopards or allow other countries to do so unless the United States committed to transferring some Abrams.

In March, the Pentagon said it would speed delivery, allowing for delivery by the fall, after earlier indications that it would take a year or two. A Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, said then that the United States had expedited the schedule by refurbishing old models of the M1A1 tank, rather than providing the more advanced M1A2 variant.

"This is about getting this important combat capability into the hands of the Ukrainians sooner rather than later," Ryder said.

Both versions of the tank have a 120mm cannon and machine guns, while the M1A2 typically includes digital controls, improved sensors and a thermal viewer for the tank's commander.

The discussion comes as classified U.S. military documents leaked online indicate that the Pentagon has serious doubts about how successful Ukraine's counteroffensive can be. One such assessment, from early February, warned that Ukraine would face "force generation and sustainment shortfalls," and that the counteroffensive will probably result in only "modest territorial gains."

Another document in the leak said Kyiv's strategy revolves around reclaiming parts of the east and assaulting the south in an effort to cut off Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized in 2014. Russian forces have dug in deeply there, building a network of trenches in anticipation of Ukrainian attacks.

Stoltenberg said more than 30,000 troops are estimated to make up the nine new Ukrainian brigades.

Along with all the armored vehicles, "This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," he told reporters.

NATO 'COMMITTED'

His comments came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a "long and meaningful" phone call in their first known contact since Russia's full-scale invasion more than a year ago.

Though Zelenskyy said he was encouraged by Wednesday's call and Western officials welcomed Xi's move, it didn't appear to improve peace prospects.

Russia and Ukraine are far apart in their terms for peace, and Beijing -- while looking to position itself as a global diplomatic power -- has refused to criticize Moscow's invasion. The Chinese government sees Russia as a diplomatic ally in opposing U.S. influence in global affairs, and Xi visited Moscow last month.

Stoltenberg said the 31 NATO allies are committed to shoring up Ukraine's military, adding that taking back land the Kremlin's forces occupied would give Kyiv a stronger negotiating position if peace talks occur.

Ukrainian officials said China's overture was encouraging. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday described the call between Xi and Zelenskyy as "very productive."

"I'm convinced it is a good beginning for our relations in the future,″ Shmyhal said after visiting Pope Francis at the Vatican.

But the Kremlin's response was lukewarm.

Asked if the call could help end the fighting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We are ready to welcome anything that could lead to the termination of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of all the goals set by Russia."

Peskov said the conversation between the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders was "the sovereign business of those countries and the issue of their bilateral dialogue."

