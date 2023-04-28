PB gets national notice

Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach, according to a news release.

"One of the goals of Pine Bluff Downtown Development is to be an accredited Main Street program under the umbrella of Main Street Arkansas by following the four-point approach of: Organization, Design, Economic Vitality and Promotion," said Downtown Development Board President John Wall. "We are excited to have this distinction of being accredited by Main Street America in 2023 and to fulfill this most notable goal."

Downtown Development's performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Arkansas, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.

Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets, according to the release.

"We are extremely proud to recognize this year's 862 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts," said Hannah White, interim president and chief executive officer of Main Street America. "The increase in the size and impact our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions."

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, generated 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into Main Street communities, according to the release.