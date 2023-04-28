Psychologists provide differing opinions on the competency of North Little Rock homicide defendant

One psychologist says 20-year-old Tahmarcus Deshon Stewart is sane. A second says the North Little Rock murder suspect is not. Called on to decide the question of whether Stewart is mentally competent to stand trial, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton said she'll make her ruling in the coming days.

The opinions -- "diametrically opposite," the judge said -- came from the psychologists who have examined Stewart at court order at the request of his attorneys, Brennan Dunham and Daniel Feilds, who are disputing that Stewart is sane and should stand trial.

Stewart is charged with capital murder and four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm over accusations he is involved in the March 2021 drive-by shooting death of a 13-year-old girl, Arianna Stiggers, while shooting at her and three other teenagers standing in the yard at 1113 Healy St.

Police said the killers' car drove by the residence, made a U-turn and drove by again with the gunman firing from the driver's seat. One of the teens recognized Stewart, who was then 17, and told police who arrested Stewart five months later in August 2021. He's been jailed ever since. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.

Testifying at a 90-minute hearing on the question of Stewart's mental state on Wednesday, psychologist Benjamin Silber said Stewart suffers memory problems so profound they equate to mental illness. The law requires that defendants be able to meaningfully participate in their own defense, which means they have to be able to grasp legal concepts and understand trial strategy, Silber told the judge.

Silber has diagnosed Stewart with a neurodevelopmental disorder, which likely has affected him since he was in the womb, possibly from prenatal exposure to drugs. Silber said Stewart's three older siblings were born with cocaine in their systems. Although the drug was not found in Stewart's body as an infant, he could still have been affected by his mother's drug addiction, Silber testified.

But Stewart's memory issues prevent him from effectively understanding his attorneys and hampers their ability to communicate with him, Silber said, describing how in his examination of Stewart he had to repeatedly explain legal concepts because Stewart could not grasp them, or if he seemed to comprehend, did not long retain that understanding.

As an example, Silber described how Stewart continues to claim that his lawyers have not gone over the evidence against him yet, although they have done so repeatedly.

However, Lacey Willett, a forensic psychologist at the Arkansas State Hospital, has concluded that Stewart has no mental disease or defect, recommending that he be pronounced fit for trial. She said she found no significant memory or learning issues in her exam, noting that while he was held in custody in juvenile justice programs he was an A- and B-student, likely because of the structured nature of those programs.

Willett, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, told the judge that she disagreed with Silber's conclusion because no other doctor who has examined Stewart over the years found him to be mentally ill or have other deficits.

He has a substantial history of medical and mental examinations, she told the judge. Growing up, Stewart and his family were the subject of nine Department of Human Services investigations while he has also been examined by doctors while incarcerated in the Division of Youth Services, Willett said.