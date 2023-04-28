Random observations

Some truncated commentary on items and subjects gleaned from tidying up the column suggestion box.

Totality fever

Next April, North America will experience a total eclipse of the sun. The path of totality will bisect Arkansas, and darkness will descend on the state from Fort Smith to Jonesboro.

Planning is already underway by communities and organizations to properly capitalize on the rare event--the next total eclipse seen within the contiguous U.S. won't occur till 2044, and it will only be visible right before sunset in parts of Montana and North Dakota.

Given that the 2024 eclipse's timing will be concurrent with the American political primary season, it's pertinent (perhaps even prudent) to remember that the ancient Greeks believed eclipses to be signs that the gods were angry with humans, which foretold upcoming disasters.

Porch weather

With the onset of May, the porch remains a relevant reminder of the Southern bond between citizen and climate.

In many northern habitats the prevailing sentiment is finding ways to keep the outdoors, with its dominant bracing chill, out. Down here we bring the outside in when we can, as a warmly welcomed visitor and guest. And nothing joins fair weather and hospitality like the proverbial porch.

There are lots of styles--front and back, some grand, some humble--and lots of different views, but every porch can be a sanctuary for respite and refreshments ranging from libations to lemonade. Sunsets are prettier from porches, where rocking chairs reign like thrones and discussions at days' end murmur along like brooks.

Time itself seems to ebb like the tide when you're sipping sweet tea beneath a painted blue ceiling (the right shade--haint, fly speck or azure--is subjective). For the calorie conscious, my hands-down favorite is Milo's Zero Sugar variety, which comes the closest in taste I've found to the genuine article. I also add a splash of fresh-squeezed orange in mine to tang up the sweetness.

Savoring such open-air moments with thirst quenched and anxiety quelled recalls Eudora Welty's reckoning: "Who could ask for anything more?"

The Devil you say

Some have suggested the way to fix our political discord is to use the restorative, uniting power of humor. They might well be on to something, since laughter really is the best medicine.

We sure could use another Paul Harvey type on the air, who urged us, in his signature halting cadence, to consider that "if 'pro' is the opposite of 'con,' what is the opposite of 'progress'?"

Or another Bob Hope type, who observed, "No one party can fool all of the people all the time; that's why we have two parties."

It was a whole century ago when Will Rogers was in his prime as a columnist, but many of his aphorisms could have been written this morning, such as "Politics has got so expensive that it takes lots of money to even get beat with."

Other word gems attributed to Rogers:

"A fool and his money are soon elected."

"What the country needs is dirtier fingernails and cleaner minds."

"I bet after seeing us, George Washington would sue us for calling him 'father.'"

Another master of aphorism left his legacy in dictionary form. In the preface of his most famous work, Ambrose Bierce addressed his "Devil's Dictionary" to "enlightened souls who prefer dry wines to sweet, sense to sentiment, wit to humor, and clean English to slang."

He defined "academe" as "an ancient school where morality and philosophy were taught," and "academy" as "a modern school where football is taught."

His definition of politics--published in 1906, mind you--was "A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage."

A few other Devil's definitions worth remembering:

POSITIVE, adj. Mistaken at the top of one's voice.

APOLOGIZE, v.i. To lay the foundation for a future offense.

SENATE, n. A body of elderly gentlemen charged with high duties and misdemeanors.

LAWYER, n. One skilled in circumvention of the law.

COMFORT, n. A state of mind produced by contemplation of a neighbor's uneasiness.

Subsequent writers, including the late Paul Greenberg of this paper, offered updated appendices to Bierce's lexicon. Some of Greenberg's definitions:

High Office, an invitation to low conduct.

Knowledge, an inadequate substitute for judgment.

Solitude, which can be heaven or hell, depending on the company.

Television, the opiate of the middle class.

Others have more recently modernized the Devil's Dictionary, with entries such as:

Censor (v.): To violently suppress creative works by talking about them on the Internet.

Internet (n.): A place that borrows waste management strategies from New York City, where everyone throws their garbage on the street.

Like (v.): To satisfy one's moral obligation to aid the less fortunate by doing nothing.

Photoshop (n.): A picture worth a thousand lies.

School (v.): To mold young people into a state agreeable to bureaucracy.

Waffle (n.): breakfast of politicians.

Political pendulums are always swinging, and maybe a big factor in the centering inertia can be a new crop of humorists whose wit transcends parties, agendas and issues.

Meantime, let's all lighten up. We find what we look for, so look for humor.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.