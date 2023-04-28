Razorbacks’ Ford announces transfer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas freshman guard Derrian Ford is seeking a transfer from the Razorbacks' program.

Ford, a 4-star signee in Arkansas' 2022 recruiting class, made the announcement Thursday in a post on his Twitter account. He is the third Razorback from the 2022-23 roster to state plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, joining freshman Barry Dunning and forward Makhel Mitchell.

"I would like to thank all of the Razorback fans and the Arkansas community for the support and love you have continuously shown me and my family," Ford wrote in part. "To my teammates and the coaching staff, thank you for the memories and bonds we've built. Arkansas will always be my home and hold a special place in my heart.

"This is not the end; only the beginning for me."

The announcement comes just weeks after Ford appeared to indicate he would return to Arkansas for his sophomore season.

Ford initially committed to the Razorbacks on July 14, 2021, after also receiving scholarship offers from Baylor, Auburn, Kansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas Tech and other programs.

A former standout at Magnolia High School, Ford was twice named the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year and led the Panthers to three state championships. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a senior.

In his lone season at Arkansas, Ford played 80 minutes in 21 games and recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds. He saw the floor for a season-high 16 minutes in the Razorbacks' loss at Vanderbilt on Jan. 14.

Ford scored a season-best four points in nine minutes in the team's loss at Missouri on Jan. 18. The 6-3 guard had a three-assist game against San Jose State in December, and had two assists in wins over North Carolina-Asheville and Georgia.

Ford finished with 1 point, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 5 minutes in Arkansas' Sweet 16 loss to Connecticut in Las Vegas last month.