Roundabout and turn-around added to Arkansas 112 plans, highway department staff say during Fayetteville meeting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Minor changes are proposed by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to plans for the widening of Arkansas 112 between Truckers Drive and Howard Nickell Road in Fayetteville.

The change from earlier plans shown to the public are the addition of a roundabout and turn-around between Truckers Drive and Van Asche Drive, according to highway department staff at a public input meeting held Thursday in Fayetteville.

The project is part of plans to take Arkansas 112 from two to four lanes with a raised median, a sidewalk and side path between Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Chuck Cassat was one of a small number of people who showed up Thursday to see how any proposed changes might affect their property and lives.

"The changes that were made do not affect me; it adds a roundabout in front of the old drive-in," said Cassat, who lives farther north at the corner of Howard Nickell and Arkansas 112. "I hate to see it happen, but traffic is horrible there."

Cassat said he lost about half an acre of his property to the widening to accommodate a planned sidewalk.

"They were very fair about what they gave for the land," Cassat said. "I told my wife, maybe I'll mow 30 minutes less."

Making Arkansas 112 a major north/south connection in coming years is part of the regional Transportation Improvement Program for Northwest Arkansas.

Regional planners in January 2019 agreed to move forward with a vision for Arkansas 112 as a four-lane, north/south corridor with managed access. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is responsible for the work.

The primary purpose of the improvements is to allow the road to carry significant local and regional traffic, according to the planning documents. Arkansas 112 is the only major north/south route through the metro region west of Interstate 49, which makes it critical for regional mobility as the area grows, according to the document.

Those who were unable to attend may view meeting materials on the highway department's website and provide written comments; comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. May 12. Submit online comment forms to the highway department or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

A Spanish translation of the presentation is also available on the website.