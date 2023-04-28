Runway work to close Bentonville airport starting Monday

BENTONVILLE -- The Municipal Airport/Thaden Field will close starting Monday to widen the runway.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a work order with Garver Engineering for professional services for the widening project. The cost is not to exceed $425,800 and will be funded through a Federal Aviation Administration grant, according to council documents.

The runway will be widened from 65 to 75 feet.

Other improvements will include rehabilitation of the runway edge lighting circuit and installation of precision approach path indicators and runway end identifier lights for both runway ends, according to council documents.

The total project will cost about $4.1 million, funded through federal and state grants, said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration. Griffin also is the airport manager.

The airport will be closed through at least June 10. Rain days will not count against construction days, so the day closure could be longer, according to a city news release.

A night closure will happen for an additional 30 days following the widening project to finish electrical work, according to the city.

On a busy day, the airport can see up to 100 planes, but a typical day sees about 60 planes, Griffin said.

Business jets come in several times a day, but most of the traffic is small planes with people learning to fly or traveling with family, said Chad Cox, executive director of Summit Aviation, the airport's fixed base operator.

The flight school and club planes will relocate to the Rogers Airport during the closure, said Will Gunselman, fixed based operator manager.

Gunselman said a NOTAM has been issued for the airport. A NOTAM -- which stands for "notice to air missions" -- is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means. It states the abnormal status of a component of the National Airspace System , according to the FAA.

"We'll be monitoring the radio in case someone hasn't checked the NOTAM and we'll offer them other options in Northwest Arkansas," Gunselman said.

The retail space, club lounge and Louise restaurant at the 22,000-square-foot Thaden Fieldhouse will remain open during the runway closure, according to the release. Aircraft also will remain on display in the exhibition hangar, Gunselman said.

"These are growing pains, but we plan to come out of it fresher and safer," Gunselman said of the closure.

An extension of the lighted asphalt runway by 500 feet to 5,000 feet was completed late last year. The longer runway allows for larger planes to land and take off. Funding came from Blue Crane, the real-estate arm of Runway Group, Griffin said. Runway Group is a holding company headquartered in Bentonville and backed by Steuart and Tom Walton.

The airport is named after Louise McPhetridge Thaden of Bentonville, an aviation pioneer. Thaden School downtown also is named after her as is the airport fieldhouse and the restaurant inside.