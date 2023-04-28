High school scores

Sections
by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:12 a.m.

Thursday

Baseball

Bentonville 8, Alma 3

Camden Harmony Grove 5, McGehee 0

Hazen 1, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Softball

Bentonville 9, Rogers 1

Bentonville West 5, Fort Smith Southside 4

Booneville 11, Charleston 1

Dumas 5, Smackover 0

Greenwood 3, Fort Smith Northside 1

Hackett 15, Cossatot River 0

Hector 11, Johnson Co. Westside 1

Joe T. Robinson 7, Mills 0

Marion 9, Covington, Tenn. 8

Pea Ridge 7, Farmington 3

Sheridan 15, Lake Hamilton 3

Spring Hill 15, Dierks 1

Soccer

Boys

Centerpoint 2, Benton Harmony Grove 2, tie

Cossatot River 3, Texarkana 0

Eureka Springs 1, Lincoln 0

Green Forest 6, Life Way Christian 0

Huntsville 1, Prairie Grove 0

Nashville 2, Mena 0

Star City 7, Stuttgart 0

Girls

Cave City 3, Batesville 1

Centerpoint 3, Benton Harmony Grove 1

Gentry 1, Farmington 0

Lincoln 4, Eureka Springs 0

Maumelle 5, Sylvan Hills 1

Stuttgart 2, Star City 1

Print Headline: Scores

