High school scores
Thursday
Baseball
Bentonville 8, Alma 3
Camden Harmony Grove 5, McGehee 0
Hazen 1, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Softball
Bentonville 9, Rogers 1
Bentonville West 5, Fort Smith Southside 4
Booneville 11, Charleston 1
Dumas 5, Smackover 0
Greenwood 3, Fort Smith Northside 1
Hackett 15, Cossatot River 0
Hector 11, Johnson Co. Westside 1
Joe T. Robinson 7, Mills 0
Marion 9, Covington, Tenn. 8
Pea Ridge 7, Farmington 3
Sheridan 15, Lake Hamilton 3
Spring Hill 15, Dierks 1
Soccer
Boys
Centerpoint 2, Benton Harmony Grove 2, tie
Cossatot River 3, Texarkana 0
Eureka Springs 1, Lincoln 0
Green Forest 6, Life Way Christian 0
Huntsville 1, Prairie Grove 0
Nashville 2, Mena 0
Star City 7, Stuttgart 0
Girls
Cave City 3, Batesville 1
Centerpoint 3, Benton Harmony Grove 1
Gentry 1, Farmington 0
Lincoln 4, Eureka Springs 0
Maumelle 5, Sylvan Hills 1
Stuttgart 2, Star City 1