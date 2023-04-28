Spring notes: Green Forest continues to roll; Elkins athletes shift gears for multiple sports

SOCCER

Tigers continue success despite changes

A change at the head coaching position and a starting lineup that includes three freshmen hasn't slowed the Green Forest Tigers.

Green Forest sits atop the 3A-West standings with a 9-0-1 league and 9-2-1 overall. The Tigers added to their win total on Monday by blasting Eureka Springs, 6-0.

Freshman Jonathan Rivera scored three goals and senior Isaak Merida two for the Tigers, who won a Class 3A state championship with a 22-0-1 record in 2021. Merida leads the team with 13 goals on the season.

Rivera, Jafet Fuentes, and Milton Ortiz all start as freshmen for Green Forest, which was scheduled to play Life Way Christian in a league game Thursday night.

"We call those guys 'The Three Musketeers,' " Green Forest boys coach Adam Richter said. "They've played together for a long time and they play so together I couldn't keep them out of the starting lineup. The decision was based on ability and not seniority."

Richter is a former assistant who was elevated to the head coaching position at Green Forest after Eddie Perez moved to Siloam Springs to accept an assistant coaching position with the Panthers.

Green Forest has four games remaining, including a non-conference match with Class 6A Bentonville on Saturday, May 6 before moving on to postseason play. Richter said the game with Bentonville should help the Green Forest prepare for some of the teams Green Forest will face in the Class 3A state tournament.

"We play some private schools in the state tournament with kids who are bigger than our guys," Richter said. "So we like to play 6A schools like (Fort Smith) Northside and Bentonville to help us prepare. If we can play well against Bentonville, that's help our confidence heading into the state tournament."

-- Rick Fires

Lady Warriors on the move

Life Way Christian hopes its improved play in girls soccer will translate into some success when the 3A state tournament convenes.

Life Way Christian finished with a losing record two years ago and the Lady Warriors were eliminated 7-4 by Riverview in a first-round tournament game last spring.This year, Life Way Christian sits atop the 3A West Conference standings with records of 8-0 in league play and 10-1-1 overall heading into a game Thursday night at Green Forest.

Life Way Christian will then face Decatur next week before beginning state tournament play in Harrison. Green Forest began Thursday night in second place and Decatur in third place in the 3A West. A win in either of those games will clinch the conference championship for the Lady Warriors.

"We've still got some work to do," Life Way Christian coach James Bowers said. "Those are good teams. But I like how we're playing on both sides of the field, offensively and defensively."

Life Way Christian is led by Sydney Brunner, a junior who has 32 goals and 14 assists. Freshman Chloe Marples is second on the team with 16 goals and 14 assists.

-- Rick Fires

BASEBALL

Players contribute to track title

As the top-seeded team in the 3A-1 Conference tournament, Elkins won't see any action until the semifinals.

So what did the players do in the meantime? Six of them decided to help out Elkins' track and field team and took part during the 3A-1 Conference meet Wednesday at Green Forest and helped the Elks claim that league title.

"They want to (track) practice on Monday and Tuesday during the period, then came to baseball," Elkins baseball coach Hunter Corbell said. "We work with the track program to let those guys participate in the district meet because all other dates normally conflict with our games.

"The district meet is the only one that didn't conflict this year. The other meet that didn't conflict with our games was cancelled due to inclement weather."

Those six players -- Zanuel Martin, Aden Williams, Trace Keller, Landon Haney, Caleb Hankins and Stone Dean -- combined to score 64 of Elkins' 269.5 points during the meet. Haney took first in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles, while Keller won the 300 hurdles.

Williams earned a pair of seconds in the triple jump and long jump, while Martin took second in the discus and third in the shot put. Hankins finished third in the discus.

"They showed out," Corbell said. "It's one of the things that's awesome about Elkins. We encourage our guys to participate in multiple sports, and they jump at the opportunity to compete."

-- Henry Apple

SOFTBALL

Gravette gains depth after freak injury

Lady Lions coach Samantha Luther has spent most of her lift on the red dirt as a player and a coach, and she had never seen a player injury like the one that her star pitcher Brooke Handle incurred this season.

Handle was hit in the lower jaw on a throw from the Gravette catcher to first base. The throw resulted in a broken jaw and forced Handle to miss a couple of games. She has since returned to the circle, but her jaw is wired shut.

"I've never seen anything like that before," said Luther, whose team was scheduled to take on Gentry on Thursday in the semifinals of the 4A-1 Conference tournament. "The funny thing, well it was't funny, but the thing was, that injury forced a couple of our younger players to step up and play roles they had not been playing. So in a way, that injury to Brooke actually brought our team closer together and showed us that we can handle adversity."

Gravette (15-3, 6-0) won the 4A-1 regular season title and will host the 4A-North Regional next week. Luther said the entire Gravette community was excited to show off the softball facility at the school, which is now fully turfed.

"Our community really stepped up for us and this facility is as nice as any in the state," said Luther. "We are really grateful and appreciative that they did this for our program and our girls. We're excited to host the regional and to show off our facility."

The Lady Lions have five players batting over .400, led by Brynn Romine, who is hitting .585. Laney Chilton, a freshman, leads the team with four home runs and 27 RBI. Handle is 11-2 with a 2.748 ERA.

-- Chip Souza

Bryant gives Lady Wolves pitching option

Britany Engle has a luxury most teams in Class 3A can't fathom -- two aces in the circle. The Lincoln coach has sophomore Brinkley Moreton, who has 195 strikeouts and a 1,977 ERA, or she can turn to senior Amber Bryant, who is 9-2 with a minuscule .795 ERA in 44 innings.

"She has played a lot of ball over the summer and in the fall with her travel team, and her pitching shows her improvement," said Engel, whose team is scheduled to play today in the 3A-1 Conference tournament semifinals. "I have all the confidence in her and her pitching."

Lincoln (21-8) has played a brutal schedule this season against high-powered teams like Lavaca, Gravette, Pea Ridge and others. Engel said she felt like the team needed to "kick it up a notch" in nonconference to prepare them for the postseason.

"Last year when we got to the regional and state, we were not ready. We did not handle adversity well," Engel said. "So this year, I wanted to play better teams and I wanted us to learn to play through adversity. And we've done that. After we came back from Orange Beach, we've really played well and have just one loss since spring break."

Lincoln will host the Class 3A state tournament in May.

-- Chip Souza

TRACK AND FIELD

Change in plans for Clarksville's Dunsmore

When the 4A-4 Conference meet was pushed back from Wednesday to today, it caused Clarksville senior Matthew Dunsworth to change his plans.

The senior will keep his focus on the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, where he is the two-time defending Class 4A state champion in both events, but Panthers coach Khris Buckner said Dunsworth will be taken out of the team's 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams during today's meet.

"We had a talk about it (Thursday) morning," Buckner said. "We need him to focus on the 1,600 and the 3,200. Those Grant boys at Pea Ridge are pretty good, and I think they are going to split up where Matthew will run against one in the 1,600 and the other in the 3,200."

Buckner said the reason Dunsmore will run less today because he will have to come back and run those events again when Clarksville hosts the Class 4A state meet on Tuesday. If he wins both events at the state meet, it will give him 10 state championships in his career -- six in outdoor track, three in cross country and one in indoor track.

"I've been coaching for 24 years, and I've never had anybody work as hard as he does," Bucker said of Dunsmore, who will continue to run track at Arkansas State. "He just squeezes everything he can out of his body. He's a competitor, and he goes out and outworks everybody every single day."

-- Henry Apple

RIVER VALLEY

Van Buren soccer on roll

The Van Buren Pointers haven't lost since March and are sitting in second place in the 5A-West but have their toughest stretch upcoming.

"I feel pretty good about where we are," Van Buren coach Nathan Almond said. "We've played OK. We've struggled to score in a couple of matches, but opened up against Alma the other night and got some goals on the board."

Van Buren beat Alma, 8-1, on Monday. Nico Ferrus scored two goals, and Eric Gallardo, Brandon Mendez, Ko Phalakhone, Angel Veliz Carias, Luis Manuel Herrera Arriaza, and Andrew Mendoza scored a goal each.

E.J. Bonilla has been solid for the Pointers at goal keeper.

Van Buren finishes the season at home on Friday against Harrison before road trips to Siloam Springs and Russellville next week.

"It's going to be a difficult run," Almond said. "Harrison has played well. Siloam started the year struggling but they've had some success lately and are making some noise trying to get into that fourth spot. They'll have a lot to play for. Then year in and year out, Russellville is very solid."

The Pointers (10-4-3, 8-1-2) are 1-1-1 against those teams, losing to Harrison, tying Russellville and beating Siloam Springs.

Van Buren and Russellville played to a 1-1 tie, and Van Buren's lone conference loss was 1-0 at Harrison.

"We lost to Harrison on a 71-yard goal and some ridiculous wind," Almond said. "That was our last loss and hopefully we can avenge that on Friday night."

-- Leland Barclay

FS Northside battling for berth

Amy Walden put her Northside Lady Bears through a challenge when she took over the program.

"It's been a roller coaster ride, there's days where we're rolling along and there's days where we take a few steps back," Walden said. "Being around athletics and involved in athletics for a while, you learn the persistent and endurance that you have to have. It takes a lot of work. You don't roll up and just expect a winning season. You have to put in the time and the effort. From a coaching standpoint now, trying to set the expectations for my girls; here's where we want to be and these are our goals but here are the steps we have to take to get to that point."

The Lady Bears (7-16, 5-7) are in contention for a state-tournament berth in her first season at the helm of the softball program.

"We've got to get more consistent," Walden said. "Overall, we're sitting really good right now and it's given us a shot."

Northside will plays its final four conference games in a span of seven days, beginning at Bentonville West on Friday, then hosting Rogers Heritage on Monday and Bentonville on Tuesday, then travelling to Springdale on Thursday.

Walden replaced David Little as the softball coach last May after coaching a variety of sports at Alma and Northside after leading Paris to its first two state tournament appearances in softball in 2016 and 2017.

Walden is a Van Buren graduate, who played basketball and softball. In basketball, she led the team in scoring and rebounding in helping the Pointerettes to the Class 7A state tournament in 2007 under Merrill Mankin. In softball, she played under current Van Buren coach Andy Williams and was an all-conference third baseman.

Matt Whitsett, another Van Buren graduate, is an assistant for the Lady Bears after coaching at Hackett from 2003 to 2018, including defensive coordinator for the Hornets' football team. He played under Gary Autry and was on Van Buren's 1996 state championship team. His dad, Riley, was a long-time teacher.

"It's neat to have those ties," Walden said. "Having somebody that's been around the game just to bounce ideas off of, that's definitely beneficial to us."

-- Leland Barclay

Caldwell's perfect game first for Van Buren

Emberlin Caldwell knew what pitches she wanted to throw on Monday in the first game of Van Buren's 5A-West doubleheader, and they worked to perfection.

Caldwell completed the 11-0 win with a five-inning perfect game, the first in school history.

"We've never had one," Van Buren coach Andy Williams said. "We only had to make three plays."

Caldwell struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced.

"She kept signaling from the mound what pitch to throw, and it was the same one," Williams said. "I thought 'she must really be feeling this one.' I'd signal a different pitch, and she'd look back at me and I just said 'throw it again.' It was doing what she wanted it to do. Obviously, there are 20 things that go into what pitch to call."

The perfect game marked the 12th shutout for Caldwell this season and lowered her earned run average to 1.32 for the season. She's struck out 227 batters in 148 innings.

"I call every pitch, but I tell her she's the one that's letting go of the ball and she doesn't want to throw it don't throw it," Williams said. "I tell her to tell the catcher 'no' and throw what she wants to throw; it's her game."

Van Buren will host Fayetteville today in a nonconference game before going to Russellville on May 2 to wrap up conference play.

-- Leland Barclay