State adds fifth North Little Rock zip code to areas eligible for disaster food assistance program

A fifth North Little Rock zip code has been added to the group that is eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits in the wake of last month's tornadoes across Arkansas.

Zip code 72116, which includes the area stretching from Indian Hills south to the Park Hill Historic District, was announced as being eligible by the Arkansas Department of Human Services on Friday.

D-SNAP extends benefits to homes that would not normally qualify for SNAP, but are suddenly in need of food assistance because of a disaster. D-SNAP benefits are provided via an EBT card (electronic debit-like card) and can be used to purchase food items at authorized retailers.

The areas that can apply for D-SNAP benefits include:

— Little Rock (72205, 72206, 72207, 72212, 72223, 72227, 72211)

— North Little Rock (72113, 72116, 72117, 72118, 72120)

— Scott (72142)

— Jacksonville (72076)

— Cabot (72023), Lonoke County

— Parkin (72373), Cross County

— Wynne (72396), Cross County

Residents in these areas who already enrolled in SNAP are not eligible to receive D-SNAP assistance. However, they may be eligible to receive supplements to their regular benefit amount if they were affected by the disaster.

Those seeking D-SNAP or SNAP recipients seeking supplements due to the tornadoes have until May 2 to apply for the benefits.

Residents in these areas are eligible for the D-SNAP benefits if they fall under one of the following categories as a result of the March 31 storms.

— Damage to or destruction of their home or self-employment business

—Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income, or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems

— Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period



