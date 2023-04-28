State Medicaid expansion program will use ‘success coaches’ to assist participants

As part of its proposed changes to Arkansas' Medicaid expansion program, the state Department of Human Services wants to use what it describes as success coaches to provide focused care coordination to some Medicaid expansion participants who are not progressing toward improved health and economic independence.

Individuals who are unemployed and are not "on track" will be assigned a "success coach," said Nell Smith, deputy director for the Department of Human Services' Division of Medical Services.

Success coaches also will be assigned to individuals who are "underemployed" and have been enrolled in a qualified health insurance plan for 24 months, and to individuals who have been employed and have been enrolled in a qualified health insurance plan for 36 months, Smith said at the outset of a public hearing on the department's proposal to ask the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to amend the state's Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME) waiver.

ARHOME is the state's Medicaid expansion program that provides coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans. The federal government covers 90% of the cost of the program, and the state covers the other 10%.

Success coaches will evaluate the needs of the individuals they serve, including the person's health-related social needs, to develop an individualized action plan, Smith said.

Individuals who do not engage in their health or the multiple opportunities available to them within three months of success coach assignment will transition from coverage through a qualified health plan to the Medicaid fee-for-service system but will not lose Medicaid eligibility, Smith said.

Medicaid expansion participants will not be required to report information or participation in opportunities to the state Department of Human Services, Smith said. The department will determine an individual's participation in their health improvement and economic dependence activities through "data matching," she said.

"Beneficiaries will not be required to participate in a minimum number of hours of activities per week/month/quarter as a result of this initiative," Smith said.

In its proposal, the department said it wants to use household federal poverty level as a proxy for assessing the current level of engagement and seeks to target services and interventions for adults ages 19 through 59 who are most in need of engagement in their health care and community.

EMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED AND UNEMPLOYED

The proposed Opportunities for Success Initiative targets an "employed" population between 81% and 138% of the federal poverty level, an "underemployed" population of between 21% and 80% of the federal poverty level, and an "unemployed" population of 20% or below of the federal poverty level.

For a family of one, the 2023 federal poverty level is $14,580, according to the department. For a family of one, 21% of the federal poverty level is $3,061.80, 80% of the federal poverty level is $11,664, and 138% of the federal poverty level is $21,120.

Asked what are the projected populations for employed, underemployed or unemployed participants in the Medicaid expansion program, Department of Human Services spokesman Gavin Lesnick said the department developed its estimates from the July 2019 data "snapshot" which was used in various public presentations on the waiver.

The department "used this data point to avoid distortions caused by increased enrollment due to the COVID-19 continuous eligibility period," he said in a written statement. "DHS expects that 'churn' (individuals cycling on and off Medicaid) will return to historical rates before the amendment is implemented in calendar year 2024."

Lesnick said the department has described the employed population as those with income above 80% federal poverty level, and there were 79,192 individuals in this group according to the July 2019 snapshot.

The department has described the under-employed group as those with income between 21% and 80% federal poverty level, and there were 62,200 individuals in this group according to the July 2019 snapshot, he said.

The department has described the unemployed group as those with income at or below 21% federal poverty level and there were 99,335 individuals in this group according to the July 2019 snapshot, Lesnick said.

Under the Department of Human Services' proposal, the employed and underemployed participants will be initially presumed to be engaged in the workforce by virtue of their household income. The department said the state recognizes these individuals are most likely participating in the workforce or their communities in some capacity and will not immediately be identified as needing additional care coordination services.

However, if an underemployed individual has remained enrolled in Medicaid for more than 24 months or an employed individual has remained enrolled in Medicaid for more than 36 months, this may signal the individual could benefit from more intensive engagement to help them take advantage of opportunities to improve their employment, according to the department.

After the 24- or 36-month period, the individual will receive focused coaching services to identify and act on additional opportunities available to them, the department said in its proposal.

Medicaid participants at or below 20% of the federal poverty level will be presumed to be unemployed and in need for more support, according to the department. Those who are determined to not be "on track" in their engagement will be assigned a success coach.

"Using data matching rather than beneficiary monthly reporting, DHS will determine whether an individual is otherwise engaged and on track toward achieving economic independence based on their participation in other engagement opportunities," according to the department.

Activities that demonstrate engagement for an individual include enrollment in a Life360Home; a parent/caregiver relative of a dependent under the age of 6; a pregnant woman, including 12 months postpartum; an unpaid caregiver of an individual with a disability or an elderly individual; enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or TEA, which already have engagement activities; receiving unemployment benefits; participating in a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act sponsored workforce training program; enrolled in formal education; or actively participating in one's own health care or one's health plan, according to the department.

FEE-FOR-SERVICE COVERAGE

If participants have not participated in any of these engagement activities or are not engaged with their success coach after being assigned to one, they will be moved from their qualified heath plan to the fee-for-service system as the medical needs of these participants "may be better serviced" in the traditional Medicaid fee-for-service system, the Department of Human Services said in its proposal.

Currently, participants who are medically frail are not enrolled in qualified health plans and maintain Medicaid fee-for-service coverage, as they have more intensive needs that are more aligned with the traditional Medicaid benefit structure rather than commercial qualified health plans, the department said.

Participants will remain in the fee-for-service system until the annual qualified health plan open enrollment period during which they will have the option to transfer back to a qualified health plan by demonstrating their engagement, according to the department.

Asked how many success coaches the department envisions as part of this proposal, Lesnick said, "While we don't have a final estimate yet on how many Success Coaches we envision, these positions will be filled by existing state employees."

Asked how many Medicaid expansion participants that the department expects to shift to traditional fee for service coverage under this proposal, Lesnick said the department "developed the assumptions based on the July 2019 data snapshot of those who were, at that time, at or below 20% [federal poverty level] and on the characteristics of that group of people.

"DHS estimates approximately 40,000 people will initially be identified as not on track," he said. "Actual experience -- the number of people at or below 20% [federal poverty level], their characteristics, and their interactions with the Success Coaches -- could be different than the assumptions."

As part of its proposed plan to the change the state's Medicaid expansion program, the Department of Human Services also wants to make two changes to Success Life360 HOMEs eligibility, Smith said.

The proposed amendment to its ARHOME waiver would expand the Success Life360 HOMEs up to age 59 for participants to provide more comprehensive care coordination services and remove the "at risk of homelessness" limitation from the veteran eligibility criteria for Success Life360 HOMEs to better reflect the state's intent to allow any veteran in need to have access to intensive care coordination services, Smith said.

Lesnick said the Success Life360 HOMEs currently have three different age groups, including ages 19-24 for participants formerly incarcerated/formerly in Division of Youth Services custody; ages 19-27 for participants formerly in foster care; and ages 19-30 for veterans.

No member of the public testified on the department's proposed changes to its Medicaid expansion program during Thursday's public hearing in Little Rock. Another public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. May 5 at Mercy Physicians Plaza in Rogers.

The public comment period on the department's proposal started April 23 and concludes May 23, according to the department.

The department's proposed amendment to its ARHOME waiver with the federal government is aimed at implementing a plan that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in February for the department to seek federal approval to require participants in Arkansas' Medicaid expansion program to work, volunteer or enroll in training or classes and for their coverage to revert to traditional Medicaid fee-for-service coverage if they failed to meet the requirement.

SAVINGS

The state Department of Human Services said in its proposal that in "the aggregate, there is an estimated total reduction of approximately $60 million to the current budget neutrality limits over the five-year waiver period due to the changes in the amendment."

"While there will be increased expenditures related to the new focused care coordination services, these services will be offset by savings generated as unengaged individuals from [qualified health plans] move to [fee-for-service] coverage and as individuals [in qualified health plans] move to employer sponsored insurance or individually purchased insurance on the Marketplace due to higher income," according to the department.

The department wants to implement its proposed changes to the Medicaid expansion program by Jan. 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, department officials have said that they are unsure how many Arkansans will lose Medicaid coverage during the next six months, with Arkansas and other states returning to normal eligibility rules for Medicaid for the first time in three years as President Joe Biden ends the federal public health emergency.

Medicaid participants, and those whose coverage was extended because of special rules during the covid-19 pandemic, must go through a renewal process to determine whether they remain qualified for the program, Lesnick has said. The state Department of Human Services has been working to redetermine people's eligibility, and send renewal letters to those it needs more information on, and those who respond with information that confirms their eligibility will remain covered by Medicaid.

The state's number of Medicaid participants totaled 1.14 million on March 1, up from about 920,000 in March 2020, according to state Department of Human Services records. As of March 1, the department reported the number of participants in ARHOME was 342,495 with 324,678 other adults and 477,928 children in the state's Medicaid program.

In fiscal 2023 that ends June 30, the state Medicaid program's forecasted budget is $9.7 billion, with the federal government forecast to pay $7.87 billion of that and the state forecast to pay $1.89 billion.

In fiscal 2024 that begins July 1, the state Medicaid program's expected budget is $9.6 billion with the federal government forecast to pay $7.36 billion of that and the state forecast to pay $2.28 billion, with the state relying on its Medicaid trust fund to cover its increased share.