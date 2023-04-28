Strahm strong as starter; Philadelphia tops Seattle

PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Strahm has advocated for teams to cut off beer sales in -- and for his starts to go longer than -- the sixth inning.

But Philadelphia's long-haired lefty striking out batters at a fantastic clip knows he really doesn't have a say in either decision. So the best Strahm can do is enjoy the ride and get batters out for as long as Manager Rob Thomson lets him have the ball.

Kody Clemens ripped an RBI single to right, Strahm pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies moved to .500 for the first time this season with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

"As a starter, I'm trying to shake the catcher's hand at the end of the game," Strahm said. "When he comes out and takes the ball, he takes the ball."

The NL champion Phillies took the final two games of the three-game set with the Mariners. Strahm (2-2) and four relievers helped get the Phillies to 13-13 as they head out for a six-game road trip. The Phillies started 0-4 and 5-10 but have won eight of 11 to straighten out their season.

Craig Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth for his third save and 397th of his career, putting him on the brink of becoming the seventh reliever to ever record 400.

Signed as a free agent to fortify the bullpen, Strahm only made the starting rotation because of injuries to Ranger Suarez and top prospect Andrew Painter. Strahm made as many as 16 starts with San Diego in 2019 but made all 50 appearances out of the bullpen last season with Boston.

He pitched an inning of relief on opening day, and has now made five consecutive starts, highlighted by an 11-K performance the last time out against Colorado. Strahm, who criticized some Major League Baseball teams for extending alcohol sales because of faster games as a result of the pitch clock, struck out five and walked none over 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Thomson gave Strahm the hook after 68 pitches and before he could go through Seattle's lineup a third time.

"It's his team. Whatever he wants me to do, I'll do," Strahm said. "And I'm open to it all."

Phillies fans had to hurry to down their suds in this one: They won in 2 hours, 4 minutes.

The Phillies got two of their three hits in the second inning to send Mariners starter George Kirby (2-2) to a tough-luck loss. Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff single. Kirby retired the next two batters before he allowed Clemens' single to right.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, GIANTS 0 Alec Burleson and Paul DeJong homered, Miles Mikolas (1-1) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and St. Louis avoided a four-game sweep by San Francisco. Mikolas scattered 4 hits and 2 walks, striking out 6.

CUBS 5, PADRES 2 Eric Hosmer and Nelson Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs and Dansby Swanson added his first of the season to help Chicago past San Diego. Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who had won five of seven.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4 Garrett Cooper came through with a two-out, two-run double that capped a stunning five-run ninth inning by Miami, which avoided a sweep with a win over Atlanta.

METS 9, NATIONALS 8 Jeff McNeil snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI triple and New York squandered a pair of multi-run leads before recovering to beat Washington.

PIRATES 6, DODGERS 2 Mitch Keller (3-0) struck out 10, matching his career high, in six innings for Pittsburgh in a victory over Los Angeles to win the three-game series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 8, ATHLETICS 7 Shohei Ohtani (4-0) earned another win on the mound despite giving up five runs in a nightmare fourth inning, and he also tripled, doubled and singled in Los Angeles' victory over Oakland.

ORIOLES 7, TIGERS 4 Anthony Santander's two-run home run capped a five-run seventh inning in which Baltimore rallied for a win over Detroit.

RAYS 14, WHITE SOX 5 Isaac Paredes had a career-high five RBI, and Tampa Bay handed Chicago its eighth consecutive loss.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 1 Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa homered back-to-back for Minnesota, which routed Kansas City.

YANKEES 4, RANGERS 2 Gerrit Cole (5-0) got his fifth win after setting a career-long scoreless streak, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back home runs, and New York beat Texas.





