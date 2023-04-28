Students’ art, message to adorn storm drains

Secondary school students are taking their artwork to downtown storm drains to send a message about protecting a valuable, natural resource.

Six students from Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel High Schools were honored Thursday at a Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff meeting for their work to educate the public about the importance of not littering so that the stormwater that flows through the drains and into reservoirs will remain clean.

Many of the students have illustrated how polluted stormwater can affect animal life if litter is not controlled.

"My message was don't litter. If you litter, it'll get to the storm drain and get to the lakes and that will do so much to the fish life and animal life in the water," said De'Querion Smith-James, a Pine Bluff High School senior who is painting a stream going past trees.

In fact, protecting the water is the consistent message among the young people's murals, according to Kevin Harris, an urban stormwater county extension agent with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

"Don't throw litter on the street. Properly dispose of it so we have a better, cleaner environment for everybody, not just humans but animals as well," Harris said.

Harris organized the program by reaching out to school counselors and asking them to recruit student artists, who then submitted applications and drafts of what they would paint and were selected for the project by a subcommittee.

The project was a family affair for Watson Chapel High student Alexandria Moore and her eighth grade sister Xandria Johnson.

Alexandria painted colorful goldfish, lilies and rocks in a body of water and even stenciled in her message: "Keep our water clean." Xandria painted a deer relaxing near a stream, with the words "Protect our water" stenciled in the light blue sky.

"Honestly I didn't want it to be something everyone else would do," Alexandria said. "I wanted it to be about the animals more than the fact that there's trash everywhere. Trash is obviously very bad when it gets to our environment, but people don't seem to think about what it actually does when it gets to the animals. So, I really wanted to push that image."

In all, nine stormwater murals have been painted in downtown Pine Bluff in Harris' three years working with the extension service.

"We're going to continue to focus on the downtown area, and any additional areas as we see fit," he said.

The moon and stars over the water, as painted by Cristina Reed, a senior at Pine Bluff High School. (Special to The Commercial)



Stream by the trees, as painted by De'Querion Smith-James, a senior at Pine Bluff High School. (Special to The Commercial)



A painting of a sunset over water, by Jadika Hampton, a senior at Pine Bluff High School. (Special to The Commercial)



Smiling sunshine, as painted by Kyylon Owens, a senior at Pine Bluff High School. Owens is stenciling in a message to keep stormwater clean. (Special to The Commercial)



De'Querion Smith-James, a Pine Bluff High School senior, describes his stormwater mural to the Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff on Thursday at the Pine Bluff Country Club. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Watson Chapel Junior High eighth-grader Xandria Johnson describes her artwork as her sister, Watson Chapel High senior Alexandria Moore, listens, during a Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff meeting Thursday at the Pine Bluff Country Club. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

