Super Quiz: Gem Words

1. A gem name for Ireland.
2. Something that is in poor condition but that is likely to become valuable: "-------- in the rough."
3. In Chinese art, this gem had a significance comparable to gold and diamonds in the west.
4. Nickname for female rock star Janis Joplin.
5. A -------- jubilee occurs after 65 years. Queen Elizabeth II marked hers in 2017.
6. Kenny Rogers sang, "--------, Don't Take Your Love to Town."
7. This gem is a purple variety of quartz.
8. It is an anagram for "monotones."
9. The title of a 1967 suspense novel by Leon Uris.
ANSWERS
1. The Emerald Isle
2. Diamond
3. Jade
4. Pearl
5. Sapphire
6. Ruby
7. Amethyst
8. Moonstone
9. Topaz