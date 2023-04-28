Super Quiz: Gem Words

1. A gem name for Ireland.

2. Something that is in poor condition but that is likely to become valuable: "-------- in the rough."

3. In Chinese art, this gem had a significance comparable to gold and diamonds in the west.

4. Nickname for female rock star Janis Joplin.

5. A -------- jubilee occurs after 65 years. Queen Elizabeth II marked hers in 2017.

6. Kenny Rogers sang, "--------, Don't Take Your Love to Town."

7. This gem is a purple variety of quartz.

8. It is an anagram for "monotones."

9. The title of a 1967 suspense novel by Leon Uris.

ANSWERS

1. The Emerald Isle

2. Diamond

3. Jade

4. Pearl

5. Sapphire

6. Ruby

7. Amethyst

8. Moonstone

9. Topaz