Tampa stays alive with road victory

TORONTO -- Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Thursday night to force Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.

Anthony Cirelli also had a goal and an assist, Nicholas Paul scored and Alex Killorn got an empty net goal for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, which got 34 stops from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists.

The Leafs still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Game 6 will be Saturday in Tampa. Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday back at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto, which has failed to advance in the post-season since 2004 and was eliminated by the Lightning in seven games in the first round last year, is now 0-10 since 2018 with a chance to eliminate a post-season opponent.

Tied at 1 after a spirited first period, the Lightning pushed ahead at 4:23 of the second when Eyssimont beat Samsonov through the pads from a tough angle for his first goal of the series.

The period ended in controversy when Pat Maroon crushed Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano from behind into the boards. The initial play went uncalled, but the bruising Tampa winger was assessed a roughing penalty for the ensuing scrum.

Giordano rejoined his teammates on the bench shortly after the restart after getting looked at by the trainer.

Paul made it 3-1 at 11:53 of the third with his first after the Leafs goaltender got bumped by teammate David Kampf.

The home side pulled within one with 3:34 left in regulation when Matthews banged home a loose puck for his fourth, and third in the last two games, with Samsonov on the bench for an extra attacker.

The Leafs continued to press desperately looking for the tie and send the teams to a third consecutive overtime before Killorn sealed it with five seconds left.

Toronto, which has lost six consecutive series since 2017, opened the scoring at 4:46 of the first when Rielly -- the longest-serving Leaf -- scored his third of the series from the slot after Tavares beat three Lightning players to the puck to ignite the towel-waving crowd inside a frothing Scotiabank Arena.

Coming off Stanley Cup triumphs in 2020 and 2021 before falling in last year's final to the Colorado Avalanche, and looking to keep their season alive, the Lightning responded just 26 seconds later when Cirelli scored his third off a scramble.

DEVILS 4, RANGERS 0

NEWARK, N.J. -- Erik Haula had two goals and an assist, Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots, and New Jersey beat New York to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat also scored to help New Jersey move one win away from advancing with their third consecutive win after losing the first two games at home. It was the first win by a home team in the series.

Schmid had eight saves in the first period, 13 in the second and two in the third for his first career postseason shutout while making his third consecutive start. He has stopped 80 of 82 shots he's faced after Vitek Vanecek gave up nine goals on 52 shots in the first two games.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 39 saves for the Rangers, who have been outscored 9-2 over the last three games after a pair of 5-1 wins to open the series.

Game 6 is Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Leading by three after two periods, the Devils controlled play in the third with a dominant 18-2 advantage on shots on goal over the final 20 minutes.

The Rangers nearly got on the scoreboard but Vincent Trocheck's poke attempt went off the left post and slid across the goal line. Schmid and Haula both punched the puck to the side and away from the goal with 6:25 left.

Haula had an empty-netter with 5:12 to go to cap the scoring.

KNIGHTS 4, JETS 1

LAS VEGAS — Chandler Stephenson scored twice and Vegas eliminated Winnipeg from their Western Conference opening-round series.

The Golden Knights became the first team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vegas, which entered the league and went to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, is now 42-29 in the postseason.

Mark Stone added a goal and two assists and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves. Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets and Kyle Connor scored late in the third period to ruin Brossoit’s shutout bid.





At a glance

All times Central

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

THURDAY’S GAMES

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

Toronto leads series 3-2

New Jersey 3, NY Rangers 2

New Jersey leads series 3-2

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1

Vegas wins series 4-1

TODAY’S GAMES

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Carolina leads series 3-2

Boston at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Boston leads series 3-2

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas leads series 3-2

Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Seattle leads series 3-2









