The betrayer, the loyal, the weak, the hypocrite

One person, Jesus Christ, is responsible for many of the Biblical characters we know today. Some were described as prostitutes, tax collectors, fishermen, and priests. But no matter who they were, after an encounter with Jesus, either the truth about them or the truth about Jesus was revealed.

Think about some of the people in the story leading up to Jesus' crucifixion outside Jerusalem, and ask yourself, did Jesus die for them?

Take Judas Iscariot, for example. He was the disciple who betrayed Jesus to death with a kiss. He worked closely with Jesus on a regular basis. Judas should have known Jesus' heart after witnessing so many miracles and listening to His daily sermons, but when their views on money and service differed, he sold Jesus out.

When things didn't go his way, he hatched a plan that was more beneficial to his own desires. His actions may or may not have been entirely for monetary gain, but either way this betrayer didn't understand the richness of serving others or how to give earthly wealth away in order to gain eternal wealth. Instead of practicing devotion, Judas gave Jesus over for his cause and 30 pieces of silver. He put his needs ahead of others. Read Matthew 26:14-16. ― #DidJesusDieForTheBetrayer?

What about the hypocritical chief priests and the elders that plotted to kill Jesus? Their actions contradicted their faith and how they were supposed to live. In Matthew 23:1-12, Jesus said that they placed higher expectations on other people's shoulders, but they themselves did not practice them. Their actions were driven by a need to be in control and retain power. ― #DidJesusDieForTheHypocrites?

Are you familiar with Mary of Bethany? This transformed woman anointed Jesus with expensive oil (perfume), Matthew 26:7-13. The anointing wasn't like dabbing a small amount behind the ears to enhance body odor. She lavishly administered oil on Jesus' head out of reverence and her relationship with him. This extravagant gesture was a free will offering given to a man that would soon die. To onlookers it was a wasteful use of resources that could bring her much profit.

No doubt her salvation and her remembrance of Jesus raising her brother, Lazarus, from the dead helped to seal her deep commitment. She was healed from evil afflictions, traveled with Jesus and His disciples from town to town, and helped to spread the news of the kingdom of God, Luke 8:1-2.

In appreciation of what Jesus had done for Mary, she would willingly give everything. Her generosity was rooted in love. And, in response to her actions Jesus said "wherever this gospel is preached in the whole world, what this woman has done will also be told in memory of her." ― #DidJesusDieForTheLoyal?

Simon Peter, a close disciple, denied knowing Jesus three times, Matthew 26:69-75. But even this didn't stop Jesus from dying for people like Peter. In the face of an angry mob and soldiers, Jesus knew Peter would have difficulty confessing being one of His disciples.

Peter, like so many of Jesus' followers, wanted Him to deliver them by His might and power. Instead, He delivered them by His loving sacrifice. Now, Jesus, the Son of God, was about to die. If Jesus wouldn't save Himself, and if God wouldn't save Jesus from the cross, Peter must have feared being saved himself.

Under normal circumstances, Peter was committed and out-spoken about defending the things of God. He even told Jesus, "Even if I have to die with You, I will not deny You!" But in Matthew 26 we witness how Peter's strength may have weakened when crucifixion suffering could have been a realistic possibility. As a result, denial became one of Peter's options to spare his life. ― #DidJesusDieForTheWeak?

Have you been weakened or felt betrayed by an unfair work performance review that threatened your livelihood? Has the double responsibility of parenting and working multiple jobs drained you to a point of mental stress and anxiety? Have you stood before a judge that has the power of pronouncing life or death over your life? Even marriages can face a weakening that drives an individual to the blink of wanting to flee and leave everything behind.

If you can identify with one of these questions or people, you have inserted yourselves into the crucifixion story. And even if you can't identify, it's more important to remember that "God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish, but have eternal life." One powerful word, "everyone," scripted each of us into the crucifixion story.

Jesus surrendered to His Father's plan and said, "My Father! If it is possible, let this cup of suffering be taken away from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine." ― Matthew 26:39.

Another way of saying it is, God, I am committed to your plan, even unto death. But if you choose another way to fulfill the same purpose, I am totally ok with that decision. Nevertheless, because of the assignment You entrusted unto me, my-will is forever linked to your-will. My-purpose will never depart from Your-purpose. I will complete the task You set before me to the fullest extent required.

And, the Bible tells us that He died and rose from the grave knowing exactly who He was doing it for ― You and Me.

Brenette Wilder, formerly of Altheimer, Ark., is a blogger at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com and author of Netted Together, https://nettedtogether.org.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.