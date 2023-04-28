The Gap reveals plan to slash corporate workforce by 1,800

NEW YORK -- The Gap is eliminating 1,800 corporate jobs, roughly three times the number of headquarters jobs it cut last fall, as the struggling chain cuts costs in a bid to become more nimble.

The job reduction comes after similar cuts at large U.S. corporations this year, such as Amazon and McDonald's, with white collar workers taking the brunt of the head count reductions as the economy slows.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, the San Francisco-based chain, which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, said employees in its San Francisco and New York offices, as well as upper field positions such as regional store managers, will be affected. Last September, Gap cut 500 corporate jobs.

Executive chairman Bob Martin, who is also interim chief executive officer, said the job cuts will lead to $300 million in annualized savings. The cuts should be completed by the end of July, according to the regulatory filing.

"We are taking the necessary actions to reshape Gap Inc. for the future -- simplifying and optimizing our operating model, elevating creativity, and driving better delivery in every dimension of the customer experience, " said Martin in a prepared statement.

Gap has been struggling with a sales slump for years despite numerous initiatives to fix the business through a revolving list of executives. The pandemic and surging supply chain costs have exacerbated financial conditions at The Gap, besides other disruptions.

In its most recent quarter, The Gap Inc. recorded a 6% drop in net sales with declines across all brand divisions. Quarterly losses stacked up to $263 million from just $16 million during the same period of 2022.

As of January 28, Gap had roughly 95,000 employees, with about 9% working in headquarters locations.