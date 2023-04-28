Kansas lawmakers enact bathroom law

TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican legislators in Kansas on Thursday enacted what may be the most sweeping transgender bathroom law in the U.S., overriding the Democratic governor’s veto of the measure without having a clear idea of how the new law will be enforced.

The House vote was 84-40, giving supporters the two-thirds majority they needed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s action. The vote in the Senate on Wednesday was 28-12, and the law will take effect July 1.

At least eight other states have enacted laws preventing transgender people from using the restrooms associated with their gender identities, but most of them apply to schools. The Kansas law also applies to locker rooms, prisons, domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.

The Kansas law is different than most other states’ laws in that it legally defines male and female based on a person’s reproductive anatomy at birth and declares that “distinctions between the sexes” in bathrooms and other spaces serve “the important governmental objectives of protecting the health, safety and privacy.” Kansas’ law doesn’t create a new crime, impose criminal penalties or fines for violations or even say specifically that a person has a right to sue over a transgender person using a facility aligned with their gender identity. Many supporters acknowledged before it passed that they hadn’t considered how it will be administered.

Military sex assaults rise 1% in ’23

WASHINGTON — The number of reported sexual assaults across the military inched up by about 1% last year, as a sharp decline in Army numbers offset large increases in the other three services, according to a Pentagon report released Thursday.

The small overall uptick is significantly less than the 13% jump the Defense Department saw in 2021, but it’s overshadowed by the fact that the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps all had more reports last year than the previous year.

Because the Army is much larger than the other three services, its 9% drop in reported sexual assaults drove the overall increase down. That large decrease comes a year after Army leaders saw a nearly 26% jump in reports involving soldiers — the largest increase for that service since 2013.

The Air Force saw the largest increase in reported assaults during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, at 13%, while the Navy had a 9% jump and the Marine Corps went up by about 4%.

Overall, there were more than 8,942 reports of sexual assaults involving service members during fiscal 2022, a slight increase over the 8,866 the year before.

The Pentagon and the military services have come under increasing criticism and pressure from Congress to reduce sexual assaults and harassment. The services have long struggled to come up with programs to prevent sexual assaults and to encourage reporting, including a number of new initiatives over the past year.

Rapper killed in California prison attack

SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility.

The agency didn’t detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

“They said it was a stabbing to the neck,” Valdez’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album, “Parkside Baby,” in September, the Times said.

Valdez had been sentenced to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.

2 states reject medical-law prosecution

SEATTLE — Washington and Minnesota won’t cooperate with attempts to prosecute out-of-state patients seeking reproductive or gender-affirming procedures and treatment, under new laws signed Thursday by the two states’ Democratic governors.

They’re the latest liberal states to enact legal safeguards as Republican legislators across the country are rushing to block or limit transgender and abortion health care. More than a dozen states have effectively banned abortion outright in the year since the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Freedom of choice is a health care issue. We are protecting access to health care,” said Gov. Jay Inslee, who wore a pink tie to the outdoor bill signing ceremony in Seattle.

The laws block other states from using Washington- or Minnesota-run courts or judicial processes to enforce their bans — things like warrants, subpoenas, extradition requests or other court orders.

Anti-abortion advocates and legislators questioned the need for Washington’s and Minnesota’s shield laws, since abortion is already protected under state laws. Washington Republican Rep. Jim Walsh tweeted that the policies are “anti-family.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee hands a pen to Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island (left) after signing House Bill 1469, Thursday in Seattle. (AP/Lindsey Wasson)





