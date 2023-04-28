This tax is illegal

Editor, The Commercial:

All tax or taxes should have a purpose, or it is called a city use tax, or a county tax use.

In our city, there is a tax that is being proposed as a city use tax. The function of a use tax is that it can be used for anything that the city wants to use it for within the city municipal government.

But within this tax, it is being called a city use tax on the ballot, except all of the money is appropriated or donated to a private group.

This group selects all of its members by a group of private people, instead of the city council, and decides where the money is spent.

From my knowledge of the law, a city cannot do this. The laws states verbatim: The city may not donate or directly appropriate funds to private organizations, even one that is charitable or nonprofit, without violating Article 12 Section 5 of the Arkansas Constitution.

That provision prohibits the appropriation of public funds to private individuals or corporations; so with my theory about private groups dealing with tax dollars, it’s a sense of superseding municipal government, and especially a Mayor-City Council form of government.

To start with, private groups or individuals can use the money for profits at public taxpayer expense. This is the reason why we have city council members that are elected by the people of each ward to decide how tax dollars are spent and to provide transparency.

With that being said, this city is already economically challenged. We are among the highest per city in paying taxes on a dollar, and we are a forgotten city. For example, eggs, milk and gas prices are steadily increasing, and of course, our utility bills are high and constantly rising, at the same time, our income is marginal. Therefore, this is really a bad time for imposing more taxes.

I’m not against the private group doing things for the city. They just need to find a more independent and legal way of doing so. In essence, our city is in need of better drainage, closure of ditches to avoid flies and other insects from hatching, a Chamber of Commerce to negotiate for more restaurants/shopping areas that will increase our tax base and people traveling to our city to generate tax dollars.

We need more and better recreational activities for our youth, in an effort to keep them here and attract more people who will want to move here.

There are two main reasons for my opposition to this tax; the tax is illegal, and it supersedes our city government.

I previously addressed only a few reasons why this tax is not needed. Therefore, I will be voting NO to both taxes, and I hope you will too! Remember, it is your duty to go and vote!

GLEN BROWN SR., PINE BLUFF COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 3



