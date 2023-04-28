Thoughts and prayer





It has taken 53 years for Judy Blume's breakthrough novel "Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret" to get to the big screen.

Despite being set in the era the book was published, the new film from writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig ("The Edge of Seventeen") doesn't feel like a quaint relic. The questions she, Blume and 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) raise are eternal and occasionally profound.

Blume's book often gets pulled from libraries because Margaret and her friends discuss the onset of puberty and religion. Sex and faith will never be safe topics, but one wonders if Blume's detractors have mistaken her for a pornographer instead of a storyteller who simply addresses concerns that youngsters have.

Margaret learns she's starting school in New Jersey, away from her friends in New York City. Mom (Rachel McAdams) and Dad (Benny Safdie) love the idea of having a larger living space and different lifestyle, but Margaret's new guide to suburban life might not be as wise as Margaret initially perceives.

Grownups in the audience might be wary of Nancy Wheeler (Ellie Graham), one of Margaret's classmates, because she introduces herself by noting her house is bigger than the Simons'. Nancy has a secret club and tricks to lead the onset of biological landmarks. One should probably tell her that the workout she and others do for breast enhancement is as ineffective as it is comical.

Margaret's parents have also avoided discussing religion because Dad is Jew and Mom is a Christian, and both have decided to table any discussion of faith until she's older. That hardly stops her from wondering if there's more to existence, so she joins her grandmother (Kathy Bates) at the synagogue and visits her friends' churches without telling her folks. As the title suggests, she even addresses the Almighty directly because the adults in her life either don't want to talk about religion or want to convert her.

Fremon Craig is faithful to Blume's outline but adds some intriguing embellishments throughout. Blume cooperated with the filmmakers, and the results are often delightful. For those who survived the horrors of '70s cuisine, Fremon Craig recreates cooking devices that turned potentially savory cuts of meat into something from a David Cronenberg movie.

It's also important to note that "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is about such simple but vital lessons as learning what is true and what is idle gossip and who one's real friends are. There are lessons that can easily cross ideologies and should make people less nervous about Blume's work.

Fremon Craig works well with her young cast and the grownups who accompany them. She also takes potentially heavy subject matter and delivers it in an entertaining and touching manner. One gets the impression that the answer to Margaret's question is "yes."

More News None

'Are You There, God? Its Me, Margaret

86 Cast: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Playing theatrically





After she moves from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs, with her Christian mom Barbara (Rachel McAdams) and Jewish dad Herb (Benny Safdie), 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) begins to experience the first pangs of adolescence.





