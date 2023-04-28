Travelers’ Hancock finds his groove again in victory

Thursday night's start couldn't have come sooner for Arkansas Travelers pitcher Emerson Hancock.

The 23-year-old's last outing was possibly the worst of his life, and certainly the worst of his three-year professional career.

On Thursday against the Tulsa Drillers, Hancock had his strongest start of the season, tossing 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts, 2 walks and 2 hits in a 3-1 win at Dickey-Stephens Ballpark in North Little Rock.

"Outing like last week can help you. They wake you up to where you need to be," Hancock said. "Ultimately, you don't want to have them. But if you can turn them into something positive, then you know you're in a good spot. Tonight, I felt like I had a different mindset, a different intensity from what I normally pitch with."

On April 20, Hancock allowed 9 earned runs in 3 innings in a loss to the Frisco RoughRiders. He gave up 8 hits, including 2 home runs, and 3 walks. The nine earned runs is the most Hancock has allowed in a game in either his professional career or in his three years at the University of Georgia.

"That's the first time in my career, it was just weird," Hancock said. "I felt like I couldn't really get anything to go my way. I needed an out, and it just didn't happen. For me, that's not the standard that I want to pitch at. Ultimately, you just learn from it. You can't sit on it and turn a bad night into a bad day."

The Seattle Mariners' No. 4 prospect was scheduled to start Wednesday, but the storms that rolled through Central Arkansas delayed his start to Thursday. Then a second wave of rain moved his start Thursday back an hour.

"It was a really long seven days," Hancock said with a wide smile. "I was ready to go last night, but then it got pushed back. Whatever stat that you're trying to erase, that will come down depending on the process. ... When you get out [on the mound], it's just about knowing who you are and just pitching well. "

The Travelers' run support all came at the hands of Hancock's catcher, Jake Anchia. He drove in Arkansas' first run in the second inning with an RBI single to right field before driving in two more in the fourth inning on a double to left field to make the score 3-0.

Tulsa's lone run came in the ninth inning on Jose Ramos' RBI single to right field.

Hancock's performance came against a Drillers lineup that included Andy Pages, MLB's No. 73 prospect and five of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top 30 prospects.

In the first two years of his professional career, Hancock has averaged just under a strikeout an inning. With eight more Thursday, Hancock is up to 26 through his first 17 innings in 2023.

He credits an improved approach with two strikes for the uptick in punchouts.

"I think that was something I struggled with last year, maybe trying to be a little too fine with it instead of letting it go and being aggressive," Hancock said. "I think that's where we get to now. It's a race to two strikes, then try to get guys out."