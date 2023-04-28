Trial of former Omaha principal facing murder charge postponed

The jury trial for a former Omaha, Ark., high school principal has been postponed from May 22 to July 10, according to the docket in his Boone County Circuit Court case.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 53, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 6, 2022, death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, 36.

Dodson's attorney, Shane Wilkinson, filed the motion for continuance Monday, saying discovery in the case was "voluminous."

Wilkinson's motion was apparently granted Wednesday by Circuit Judge John Putman.

Originally set for Sept. 23, Dodson's jury trial has been continued five times.

A final hearing in the case is now set for June 27.

According to a charging document in the case, "the defendant struck a blow to the throat of Amanda Dodson, which resulted in fractured, broken and crushed tracheal cartilage" resulting in her death.

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony. A person convicted of a Class A felony faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401(a)(2).

Rocky Dodson has pleaded innocent and is free on bond.

Dodson, who was also the high school boys basketball coach, resigned from the school district at the end of April 2020.

Omaha is 3 miles south of the Missouri state line.