Twister-hit shops’ disarray varied

Businesses in two Little Rock commercial corridors are still dealing with damage from the tornado that ripped through town on March 31. Some remain closed and others are operating in spite of physical damage, all while communicating with landlords, insurance companies and contractors.

The grocery component of the Kroger on North Rodney Parham Road remains closed, though its pharmacy drive-thru remains open for people to pick up prescriptions.

"We are working diligently to fully reopen the store," said spokeswoman Sheleah Harris via email, promising an announcement when the supermarket fully reopens and offering thanks for patience and understanding.

Pavilion in the Park, a multi-use development built in 1985 with a trademark glass atrium, remains fully closed, surrounded by a chain-length security fence.

Karen Flake has the largest share of ownership in the development after commercial real estate developer Flake & Company bought the property last August. Aside from some executive office spaces, she said the property was almost fully leased when the tornado hit.

Flake had Metro Disaster Specialists of North Little Rock at the scene within hours of the tornado. It took days to attend to scattered debris and deal with a gas leak before they could examine the interior. The structure is sound, but shattered glass and damaged concrete roof tiles limited access to the building for everyone except construction workers until Thursday. Tenants can now schedule times to return to their offices to retrieve items for the first time since the tornado hit.

Flake said some of the tenants are working from home or renting space elsewhere on a month-to-month basis but that others have just not been able to work since the storm. "Our priority is to get these folks back open as soon as possible, but we do have to do considerable work on the roof and the atrium," she said.

A structural engineer's evaluation has taken a lot of time, given the building's size and condition. Insurance issues need to be worked out; Flake said the company "doesn't have a good feel" for what will be covered and what won't be. An insurance consultant with experience in retail developments is on-site to get a sense of the damage, and Flake said the insurance company is also working through responsibilities between the property owner and leaseholders.

"You've got to look at your policy for every specific kind of thing that could or could not be covered and make sure that you agree, that the insurance company and the policy-holder are on the same page," she said.

The property has no reopening timeline. Much depends on the contractor and getting supplies from the still-disordered supply chains.

"We're just getting our hands around what to fix first," said Flake, adding that she expects some tenants, specifically those with exterior entrances, to open before others.

The tornado's path is neatly illustrated by the degree of damage to businesses along Cantrell Road.

Rick Minor, who manages Cantrell Gardens Nursery, pointed out the garden center's damage -- a ruined awning, busted sheds and still-absent internet service -- but said it looked a lot worse than it is. Workers cleared the mess the tornado created in half a day. It knocked out phone service, but the store was able to run cash registers and accept credit cards because of their generator. Christmas tree stands and pots housed in the sheds weren't damaged. The awning protects plants from hot weather, so there is still time to replace it before true summer heat arrives.

Spring is the busiest time of year for the nursery, and Minor said sales are better this year than last, which he ascribed to a harsh winter. In all, he doubts there is enough damage to make an insurance claim, assuming the deductible is more than the cost of repairs.

"It just barely missed us, about a half a block," he said. "We really can't complain."

At Bellevue Animal Clinic up the street, employees Stephen Millet and Amy Gauer sheltered in place with the animals, who reportedly became ethereally quiet as the tornado passed, then panicked. With the power out, they both anticipated damage as they exited the kennel, but there wasn't any. There has been no meaningful affect on business.

"I was anticipating the windows to be blown out and glass to be everywhere," Gauer said. "When I went up there and saw that we didn't have any damage to the front of the building, we were incredibly lucky."

Trees around the clinic's parking lot fell, landing on some employees' vehicles, including Millet's.

"I'm lucky that mine didn't get totaled, but we kind of had a tree and a telephone pole go across three cars in the back," he said. Gauer's vehicle was also damaged, and she is still waiting on her insurance estimate.

Pretty Paws pet grooming service is among the very few open businesses in Breckenridge Village. It reopened two weeks after the tornado hit. They had around 20 minute's warning that they were in the twister's path, sheltering with the pets in bath and utility rooms.

"We waited it out for a minute. We poked our heads out to see what was happening, and then luckily there was a gentleman from Eat My Catfish who came over and informed us that there was a gas leak from their side of the building," said Pretty Paws owner Tabbitha Taber. She, her employees and the animals sheltered in another business until customers could collect their pets.

The tornado forced the business's doors open; wind damaged the ceiling grid, and one window cracked. Pretty Paws closed until the building was deemed safe. Once they got the OK, the staff returned to the business to clean and work with their insurance company.

Employees were paid with money from Pretty Paws' loss-of-work insurance. Work is heavy now, as customers need services that had been unavailable during the business's closure.

"It's very heartwarming to know that we have so many people who rely on us and trust our services," Taber said. "At the same time as a business-owner, it's very stressful. I've been answering the phone night and day, on the weekends just to make sure that we've gotten everybody in and scheduled."

An unexpected boon has been free advertising by virtue of being as a business affected by the tornado; new customers read about the company and are trying them out.

"Everybody's been giving it their all, and the girls are working on their off days, trying to get their clients caught up," Taber said. "At the end of the day, that's what really matters, that those babies are taken care of. They've been busting it."