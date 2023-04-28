UAPB capsule

SWAC

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Southern 13-22, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 12-26, 4-14

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Carlos James (191-333-1 in 13th season at UAPB); Chris Crenshaw (60-83 in third season at Southern)

SERIES Southern leads 33-20

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB had three Southwestern Athletic Conference series remaining, including a regular-season ending three-game set at Southern from May 18-20. ... O'Neill Burgos has 39 runs batted in and six home runs for Southern, both of which are team highs. ... The last time the programs met, both finished with 18 hits and combined for four home runs, with the Jaguars winning 19-13 in a shootout at Baton Rouge on May 8, 2022. ... Southern's .249 team batting average ranks 11th in the conference. UAPB is 12th with a .245 average. ... Jacob Riordan has struck out 61 batters this season for the Golden Lions. That total is tied for fifth-best in the SWAC.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Southern*, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY Southern*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Southern*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*Southwestern Athletic Conference game