UAPB capsule

SWAC
Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Southern 13-22, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 12-26, 4-14
STARTING PITCHERS N/A
COACHES Carlos James (191-333-1 in 13th season at UAPB); Chris Crenshaw (60-83 in third season at Southern)
SERIES Southern leads 33-20
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
SHORT HOPS UAPB had three Southwestern Athletic Conference series remaining, including a regular-season ending three-game set at Southern from May 18-20. ... O'Neill Burgos has 39 runs batted in and six home runs for Southern, both of which are team highs. ... The last time the programs met, both finished with 18 hits and combined for four home runs, with the Jaguars winning 19-13 in a shootout at Baton Rouge on May 8, 2022. ... Southern's .249 team batting average ranks 11th in the conference. UAPB is 12th with a .245 average. ... Jacob Riordan has struck out 61 batters this season for the Golden Lions. That total is tied for fifth-best in the SWAC.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Southern*, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY Southern*, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY Southern*, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off
*Southwestern Athletic Conference game