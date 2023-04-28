Urban Renewal makes progress in tear downs

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part series on the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency may not have made any headway on its efforts to bring business and people downtown, but its work to tear down condemned properties has been met with some success.

Go Forward Pine Bluff came online in late 2017, and since then, Urban Renewal, Go Forward's offshoot agency, has purchased or acquired some 35 properties in the downtown area at a cost of about $1.3 million.

The goal has been to create an environment in which people and businesses populate the area. That development has not happened, but the agency, funded by the five-eighths-cent Go Forward-sponsored tax, has torn down more than 180 properties, according to Chandra Griffin, director of Urban Renewal.

The work has been slowed this spring because of wet ground, but she said as soon as things dry up, the Urban Renewal crews will be back in action.

According to city officials, Pine Bluff has an inventory of at least 500 houses that need to be demolished. Some of those are handled by the city's Code Enforcement office, which contracts the demolition work to outside companies.

Urban Renewal, however, has purchased its own equipment and focuses its demolition work on areas that are of high priority to Go Forward's mission.

Jimmy Dill, chairman of the Urban Renewal board, said the work is satisfying in that it removes an eyesore that, left untended, would reduce the value of all the houses around it. But, he said, the effort does get occasional pushback from property owners as well as from some elected officials.

"We hear people say, 'You're taking people's houses,'" Dill said. "That's not it at all. When city council members say it, I ask, 'Who condemned this property? I didn't condemn it. You, the city council of the city of Pine Bluff, y'all are the ones that condemned it.'"

Dill said the city follows the law to the letter in acquiring the authority to tear down blighted structures. Letters are mailed to the last known address of the owner, he said, and a notice is posted on the door of the house to be torn down. Once the abandoned property has been condemned and good faith efforts have been made to contact the owner, the owner has 10 days to either rehab the property or "we're going to raze it," Dill said.

The problem, he said, is that some condemned houses have been on the books to be destroyed for several years so owners have become accustomed to getting notices from the city and now consider them idle threats. That situation was more attributable to the Code Enforcement office, which doesn't have the budget or the workforce to tear down more than a handful of houses each year, Dill said.

"Then suddenly, Urban Renewal has the money and wherewithal to tackle the problem," he said. "And we are aggressively taking down these dilapidated properties."

Another stumbling block to Urban Renewal's efforts to tear down and haul off blighted structures is that properties may be in the hands of several heirs who likely do not want anything to do with the property a relative left them.

"They don't want it and don't want to fix it up," Dill said. "They don't give a damn about Pine Bluff or about that property – until we start doing something with that property and then they think they can file a lawsuit and make a little money."

The ideal outcome would be if an owner was contacted about their derelict property and they jumped into action.

"The thing that would make us the happiest would be to alert an owner about their house and they said, 'We are going to do something with that house.' That would thrill us."

Asked if that has ever happened, Dill said no.

"I don't recall any," he said.

Ivan Whitfield, a former Pine Bluff City Council member and current head of the NAACP, which is opposing a renewal of Go Forward's five-eighths-cent tax as well as an accompanying three-eighths-cent tax, said the city doesn't need two agencies doing the same thing.

"This is a duplication of services that is unnecessary," Whitfield said.

Whitfield said the city's Code Enforcement office gets $90,000 a year to use to tear down derelict structures.

"If Code Enforcement got the $1.9 million that Urban Renewal gets, Code Enforcement could tear down as many or more houses than Urban Renewal tears down," Whitfield said. "The 180 houses Urban Renewal has torn down in six years works out to 30 houses a year, which is between two and three houses a month. Properly funded, the city's Code Enforcement office could do more than that and do it cheaper than Urban Renewal does."

Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, defended Urban Renewal, saying that agency and Code Enforcement have different goals. Code Enforcement is simply trying to get rid of derelict structures, he said, while Urban Renewal wants to clean up properties as well as make those properties available to a buyer who might want to build a house there.

The election on the renewal of the Go Forward-sponsored tax is May 9, with early voting starting on May 2. The five-eighths-cent tax was first passed in 2017 and is set to expire in September 2024. If approved by voters, the tax would be extended another seven years or until September 2031.

Another Go Forward-sponsored tax, a three-eighths-cent tax, is also on the ballot. The money from that tax, which would not sunset, would be used for public safety.

To date, the Go Forward tax has raised more than $32 million.