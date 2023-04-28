Violence flares in Sudan’s Darfur region

CAIRO -- Armed fighters rampaged through a city in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said. The violence came despite the extension of a fragile truce between Sudan's two top generals, whose power struggle has killed hundreds.

The mayhem in the Darfur city of Genena pointed to how the rival generals' fight for control in the capital, Khartoum, was spiraling into violence in other parts of Sudan.

The two sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce late Thursday. The cease-fire has not stopped the fighting but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, air and sea.

The cease-fire has brought a significant easing of fighting in Khartoum and its neighboring city Omdurman for the first time since the military and a rival paramilitary force began clashing on April 15, turning residential neighborhoods into battlegrounds.

Both the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said that they accepted the extension of the truce. But explosions and heavy gunfire could be heard in at least one Khartoum neighborhood late Thursday.

The U.S. State Department released a statement welcoming the cease-fire and the two sides' "readiness to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access."

The joint statement named a wide array of mediators, including the African Union, an eight-nation East Africa bloc, the U.N., Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the U.K. and the U.S. It highlighted the breadth of international peace efforts, which have thus far failed to end the fighting.

The White House meanwhile encouraged Americans to take advantage of any opportunity to leave Sudan in the next 24 to 48 hours, even as Washington has faced criticism for not mounting the kind of mass evacuation of its citizens already carried out by other nations.

"We are working continuously to create options for American citizens to leave Sudan," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, warning that the "situation could deteriorate at any moment."

A U.S. defense official said three U.S. Navy vessels were approaching the Sudanese coast but none had received orders as yet to pick up citizens or other personnel. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged U.K. nationals who want to leave to get to an airfield north of Khartoum for evacuation flights. "The situation could deteriorate over the coming days," he warned. Britain said it has evacuated 897 people on eight flights to Cyprus, with operations continuing.

The fighting has continued in some parts of the capital despite the truce, and in the western region of Darfur, residents said the violence had escalated to its worst yet.

At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed in Sudan since April 15, with another 4,200 wounded, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. The Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, has recorded at least 303 civilians killed and 1,848 wounded.

Information for this article was contributed by Menelaos Hadjicostis, Jill Lawless, Christopher Megerian, Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Lee and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, British Nationals board an RAF aircraft for evacuation of civilians to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus, at Wadi Seidna military airport, 22 kilometres (14 mi) north of Khartoum, Sudan. The UK government assisted by the British Military has evacuated British Citizens from Sudan. RAF flights are continuing between Wadi Seidna airport in Sudan to Larnaca International Airport, following three evacuation flights that took place late overnight between Tuesday 25 April and Wednesday 26 April. (PO Phot Aaron Hoare/UK Ministry of Defence via AP)



In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, British Nationals board an RAF aircraft for evacuation of civilians to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus, at Wadi Seidna military airport, 22 kilometres (14 mi) north of Khartoum, Sudan. The UK government assisted by the British Military has evacuated British Citizens from Sudan. RAF flights are continuing between Wadi Seidna airport in Sudan to Larnaca International Airport, following three evacuation flights that took place late overnight between Tuesday 25 April and Wednesday 26 April. (PO Phot Aaron Hoare/UK Ministry of Defence via AP)



An evacuee from Sudan, sits in a shuttle bus after arriving with a British military transport aircraft at Larnaca airport, Cyprus, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Around 140 people including British and other citizens from European Union countries, arrived in Cyprus after being evacuated from Sudan. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)



In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, British Nationals board an RAF aircraft for evacuation of civilians to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus, at Wadi Seidna military airport, 22 kilometres (14 mi) north of Khartoum, Sudan. The UK government assisted by the British Military has evacuated British Citizens from Sudan. RAF flights are continuing between Wadi Seidna airport in Sudan to Larnaca International Airport, following three evacuation flights that took place late overnight between Tuesday 25 April and Wednesday 26 April. (PO Phot Aaron Hoare/UK Ministry of Defence via AP)



Evacuees carry their luggages as they cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict, east of the High Dam Lake on the international border lines between Egypt and Sudan, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo)



Evacuees cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict, east of the High Dam Lake on the international border lines between Egypt and the Sudan, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo)



A British military plane lands at Larnaca airport, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. About 140 people including British and other citizens from European Union countries, arrived in Cyprus after being evacuated from Sudan. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

