Will Levis' First-Round Draft Snub Causes Bettors to Lose a Fortune

There was plenty of excitement and surprises in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Sure, it was pretty much a lock to see Bryce Young get drafted by the Panthers with the first overall selection, but none of the next 30 picks were anywhere close to being a sure thing. As a result, bettors that swung for the fences on some improbable bets were rewarded handsomely thanks to some big plus-money odds.

But before we dive into the bets that paid big, let's learn a quick lesson that comes at the expense of Will Levis.

When Betting on a Favorite Goes Wrong: Will Levis Top 10 at -1000

Sometimes it can be dangerous to bet on what seems like a sure thing. Case in point, the odds for Will Levis to be a Top 10 pick sat at -1000. Bettors had to risk $1,000 just to win back $100, that's how much of a "lock" the sportsbooks (or media) wanted us to believe the Kentucky quarterback would be a high draft pick.

Not only did that bet result in a loss for anyone foolish enough to take a -1000 wager, but Levis didnt even get picked in the first round, let alone the Top 10. Let that be a lesson to anyone that thinks they can make a quick buck by betting heavy on a favorite.

Now, onto the bets that earned bettors some big paydays...

Jeff Roberson/AP

C.J. Stroud to Go Second Paid +750

Heading into the first round, the rumors about which quarterback would go after Bryce Young were running rampant. A random reddit post sent Leviss odds to go to the Texans at No. 2 through the roof. That resulted in Strouds odds dropping way down to +750. Sure enough, the Texans grabbed the former Ohio State passer as their new franchise quarterback. Bettors that banked on Stroud going with the second pick saw a 7.5 time return on their investment on SI Sportsbook!

Will Anderson Jr. to Be Third Selection Paid +275

Immediately after taking Stroud, the Texans pulled off a shocking move by trading with the Cardinals for the third pick and using that pick, to grab Will Anderson Jr. The former Alabama edge rusher was listed as the third favorite to go third behind C.J. Stroud and Tyree Wilson on SI Sportsbook and rewarded bettors with an additional $275 for every $100 wagered.

Anthony Richardson to be Fourth Pick Paid +300

With Young and Stroud already off the board it was time to follow who would be the third quarterback drafted. Anthony Richardson was indeed the favorite to be that passer at +100 and the under of 4.5 for his draft selection paid +255 but thats not where the big payout on Richardson came from. Instead, it was the prop market of who would be the fourth overall pick. Levis was the favorite at +130, Stroud was +200, and Richardson had a 3-to-1 payout. Richardson was even the underdog in the head-to-head market of who would be drafted earlier: Levis (-360) or Richardson (+275). Sure enough, the Colts got on the clock and wasted no time in taking the athletic quarterback from Florida.

Devon Witherspoon to be Fifth Pick Paid +1800

The biggest payday from the first round prop market came via the Seahawks and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. There was six players listed ahead of the former Illinois defender. Witherspoons odds to be a Top 5 pick produced a great payday at +800, but nailing his exact draft spot as the fifth overall pick paid out 18-to-1!

Bijan Robinson to the Falcons Paid +250

Sometimes it pays to bet on the favorite and that was the case with the Falcons most likely first round pick. Despite having the shortest odds of any player, Bijan Robinson landing with the Falcons still paid out 2.5-to-1. Earlier in the week, Albert Breer reported Robinsons name was "consistently in connection to the Falcons" and that note in his team needs article provided a nice win for any bettor that followed his inside info.

Quentin Johnston as the Second Wide Receiver Drafted Paid +500

Fantasy football players waiting to see who would be the first wide receiver selected had to wait until the 20th pick when the Seahawks took Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But,they didnt have to wait long to see who the second, third or fourth receivers to come of the board would be. In four consecutive picks, four wide receivers were drafted. The big-money payout in the wide receiver market came via which pass catcher would be the second receiver selected. Smith-Njigba was the heavy favorite to be the first, which came to fruition, but TCUs Quentin Johnston was listed as the fourth favorite to be the second receiver off the board. When the Chargers were on the clock with the 21st pick, bettors rejoiced as they announced Johnston as the selection, netting them a 5-to-1 payout.

