Working Red Carpet for ‘God’s Country Song’

Last week I was invited to attend and report on the premiere, red carpet event and screening of the latest film to come out of Northwest Arkansas, "God's Country Song." Honestly, the title of this movie had me a bit nervous. Frequent readers of this column should know my knowledge of music isn't too great and my tastes are, well, rather peculiar. Out of every musical genre, well... let's just say that the dial on my radio tends to fray away from country stations. Nonetheless, being the decent ragtag ''reporter'' that I am, I piled up my gear and made the three hour trek up to Bentonville.

"God's Country Song" was described to me as a Southern musical drama. The movie follows a country music singer, played by Justin Gaston, slowly making his way up the charts looking for success in the bright lights of the Nashville music scene, until his past finally catches up to him. He is suddenly informed that he has a 5-year-old son he didn't know existed. The mother of the boy, a woman that the singer barely remembers, has just passed away and sole custody of the kid has been placed upon Gaston's character's shoulders. So, the major dramatic question of the film is, will the singer do the "right" thing and raise the child, or abandon everything in pursuit of his country music dreams?

As I made my way up Interstate 49, I mentally prepared by loading up one of the few country music singers I can stomach, good ol' John Prine. In fact, I'm listening to that old crooner as I write this piece. His mix of comedic lyrics and counter-cultural, anti-Vietnam takes put me in a toe tapping mood -- which might not be the safest thing as my tapping foot was on the gas pedal -- as the jagged hills and cavernous forests of the Ozark passed by my driver's side window.

I was told the event was a "red carpet" style premiere. Now as a filmmaker -- and newspaperman -- I have been to plenty of premieres, and festivals, and press junkets, but I don't ever recall stepping onto an actual red carpet. In my head, I imagined it to be something like you would see during the pre-show of the Oscars, or something like you'd see on Access Hollywood, or one of the many tabloid shows on basic cable. As I reached the Skylight Theater in Bentonville, there was a long red carpet that ran the entire length of the lobby with a professional backdrop promoting the film, the studio, and the investors.

Several camera crews had lined up in front of the velvet ropes encasing the red carpet. I pulled out my Blackmagic 4K camera and squeezed myself in between a few of the other crews filming the event. As I waited for people to start actually walking the carpet, I turned to my media neighbor to the right, the local Fox affiliate, and asked them what I could expect. Their answer wasn't too helpful as they had just gotten their job at the station five months ago and this was their first red carpet event as well. So with little information and a keen lack of preparedness, I set up my equipment and waited till the carpet was filled with foot traffic.

And there were a lot of feet on the carpet. The mayors of both Bentonville -- Mayor Stephanie Orman -- and Springdale -- Mayor Doug Sprouse -- were both in attendance, as well as the Arkansas Film Commissioner, Christopher Crane. Each of these politicians expressed their gratitude that SkipStone Productions chose Northwest Arkansas as their shooting location, and that having films like these come into the region help build the local economies as they bring in a lot of out of state money.

After the politicians had made their way to every camera stop, giving similar answers to each media outlet, the bar in the lobby started to fill up with cast and crew members attending the reception. The crowd had grown to be large, loud, and robust. There was eating, drinking, and reminiscing going on. The atmosphere was of pure inebriated jubilance, so much jubilance that I had to adjust my audio levels several times so the noises of the crowd wouldn't drown out the people I was interviewing.

Several of the musicians who act and sing in the movie made their way onto the carpet. This was obviously some of their first times on a red carpet, as excitement and joy and nervousness reflected in their eyes from the bright studio lights shining in their faces. Parading behind the musicians were the actors. Justin Gaston was walking his two young children up the carpet, saying that his kids prepared him for his role. He said that he had to unlearn how to be a good parent for the film. Young J. J. Miller, who plays the 5-year-old estranged son, followed behind, enthusiastically and emphatically discussing his plans to further his fledgling acting career.

Suddenly, the air was sucked out of the room as in walked Mariel Hemingway, the Oscar-nominated actress from the 1979 Woody Allen film "Manhattan." She was taller than I expected, with a blinding white smile. Coat tailing behind her stunning red dress, was her tiny Yorkie, Daisy. When she reached my camera, she was kind enough to take a selfie with my sound person. She then went on to talk about how she loved working in Arkansas, comparing it to her home state of Idaho, rural and friendly. She then went on to talk about her charity organization, the Mariel Hemingway Foundation, which focuses on helping people get access to mental health providers. As some of you might know, mental health, depression, and addiction issues have plagued the Hemingway family for decades, and she sees this foundation as a way of helping people navigate America's messy health care system and help them find real solutions for their illnesses. Hemingway plays the mother of Gaston in the movie and tries to lead him down the right path.

The last to enter the carpet were the duo that wrote the film, Johnny Remo and Daniel Backman. Remo also served as the director of the film. Backman, like me, isn't a fan of country music and said that he was more interested in writing a compelling family drama. Remo, the country fan of the writing team, said he loves shooting in Arkansas. This was the fifth film that he's worked on in the state -- as long as Arkansas will still have him, he'll keep bringing his cameras to the natural state.

The cast and crew shuffled into the screening room to see the fruits of their labor for the first time. I was left alone in the lobby, just me and the trampled red carpet. I was expecting a tumbleweed to roll by any second. I packed up my equipment, turned on some more John Prine and headed back to Central Arkansas, my first red carpet event under my belt.

"God's Country Song" is scheduled to be released for the public around Father's Day later this year.