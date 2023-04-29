Arbor Day marked at Pine Bluff elementary

A former educator, Mayor Shirley Washington walked the halls of Pine Bluff's Broadmoor Elementary School into the gymnasium, where she proclaimed Friday as Arbor Day.

Pine Bluff has been honored as Tree City USA for the 10th year in a row by the Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization.

"This day is so important to the city because Pine Bluff has a beautiful tree canopy," the former teacher and principal said. "If you ever fly over the area and look down, it looks like a paradise. Many of our trees are aging because these trees have been in place for many years."

For example, more than 30 dead trees have been removed from the city cemetery in recent years, Washington said.

"That just shows we need to continue to replace the trees as they die," she said. "That's a critical role in keeping the air clean, making the environment beautiful and stop erosion. And we want young people to know what trees mean to the community as far as providing clean air."

Broadmoor students commemorated Arbor Day with an assembly where Washington spoke. They also celebrated the artwork of their peers in a poster competition to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day, which was April 22.

Contest winners were:

Kindergarten-first grade: first place, Cory Boman; second place, Kyleigh Dixson; third place, Royalty Brown

Second and third grades: first place, DeZari Haywood; second place, Aubrey Pitts; third place, Kaylani Iverson

Fourth through sixth grades: first place, London Mays; second place, De'Niuah Gant; third place, James Summers and Jordan Bankston

"Earth Day is important for sustaining the earth and keeping the earth clean," Washington said. "When you pair a clean and beautiful environment with the importance of trees, you can't help but have a beautiful community."

To become a Tree City, Pine Bluff organizes a tree board, shows a capital investment and celebrates Arbor Day every year, according to Kevin Harris, a Jefferson County Extension Agent with the University of Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Harris also oversees the tree board, which is comprised of about 13 individuals representing different city divisions.

"By celebrating Arbor Day, we hope it encourages more people to plant trees," Harris said. "It's just an important time to celebrate Tree Day, and it's celebrated all across the country."

Harris even helped Broadmoor students plant a Sugar Bear tree on camps two weeks ago.

Arbor Day's history dates back to 1872, according to Washington's proclamation. That was when J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for planting trees. Arbor Day was first observed with the planting of more than 1 million trees.

Trees are said to increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify the community.

"Trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal," Washington wrote in her proclamation.