Louann, circa 1923: Sleepy Union County would never be the same after oil was struck in 1922. Thousands of people flooded into the area in search of fortune, and they came thirsty and hungry. Saloons and other businesses sprang up to share in the money — including the hastily erected Log Cabin Cafe in tiny Louann, complete with sawed timber bar stools. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Louann, circa 1923: Sleepy Union County would never be the same after oil was struck in 1922. Thousands of people flooded into the area in search of fortune, and they came thirsty and hungry. Saloons and other businesses sprang up to share in the money -- including the hastily erected Log Cabin Cafe in tiny Louann (in nearby Ouachita County), complete with sawed timber bar stools. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content