ARKANSAS TRAVELERS 4-3, TULSA DRILLERS 3-2

One game required eight innings, the other just seven, but the Arkansas Travelers pulled out walk-off wins in both halves of a doubleheader Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Trailing 2-0 in Game 1 against Tulsa, Tanner Kirwer sliced the Travs’ deficit in half with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth before Robert Perez Jr. tied it in the sixth with an RBI single.

Both teams went scoreless in the seventh, sending things to extras, but after the Drillers scored once in the top of the eighth, Riley Unroe led off the home half with a game-tying single and came around to score on Perez’s game-winning double.

Game 2 was a bullpen contest for the Travs, who got five scoreless innings from Jake Haberer and Collin Kober. A.J. Puckett, however, allowed Tulsa to score twice in the top of the seventh — tying things after the Travs’ lone two runs came on a Robbie Tenerowicz homer and a Patrick Frick single in the fifth. But again, the Travs found a winner. Two walks with a single sandwiched between them loaded the bases, then Logan Warmoth lined a single up the middle with two outs to wrap up Arkansas’ second win of the night.