The nation in brief: W.Va. GOP governor running for Senate

W.Va. GOP governor running for Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he is running for Democrat Joe Manchin's U.S. Senate seat in 2024, setting up what could be a hard-fought campaign between two of the state's most prominent politicians.

Justice, a wealthy businessman who is barred from running for a third consecutive term as governor, ended months of speculation Thursday with the announcement at a resort he owns in White Sulphur Springs. It came on Justice's 72nd birthday.

"I absolutely will promise you to God above that I will do the job, and I will do the job that will make you proud," Justice told the crowd, to a standing ovation.

Justice's entry increases the spotlight on what will be one of the most-watched 2024 races in the closely divided U.S. Senate, with the GOP hoping to flip the seat in the overwhelmingly Republican state.

Manchin is one of three Democratic senators up for reelection in 2024 who represent a state won by former President Donald Trump in 2020. He has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia since Justice switched his party affiliation in 2017.

Army copters collide, killing 3 in Alaska

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Two U.S. Army helicopters collided in flight in Alaska while returning from a training mission, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth, the Army said.

Two of the soldiers died in Thursday's crash near Healy and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks. A fourth soldier was being treated at a hospital for injuries, the Army said.

Each AH-64 Apache helicopter was carrying two people, said John Pennell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska. The helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

"This is an incredible loss for these soldiers' families, their fellow soldiers and for the division," said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them."

The Army said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

It is the second accident involving military helicopters in Alaska this year. In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna.

In March, nine soldiers were killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a nighttime training exercise about 30 miles northeast of Fort Campbell, Ky.

Biden, Harris to laud party's top donors

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses planned to fete about 150 of the Democratic Party's top donors in Washington on Friday evening as they lay the groundwork for their reelection campaign, which is expected to need well over $1 billion.

The summit is not a fundraiser and it was not clear how many of the attendees had yet cut checks to Biden's campaign. Rather, it is billed as a strategy session for high-dollar donors and fundraisers who will tap their networks to help fund Biden's campaign over the next 18 months.

In addition to a Friday evening dinner, top Biden advisers and his campaign co-chairs will brief attendees today on the campaign's strategy ahead of the 2024 race to "fund winning campaigns from the top of the ticket on down," the campaign said.

A person familiar with the matter said invitees all gave at least $1 million for Biden's 2020 campaign.

Biden's campaign has not reported how much it has raised since he declared his candidacy Tuesday, but aides said they are confident they will be able to top the nearly $1.1 billion he raised for the 2020 effort.

Teen arrested in shooting of Koko Da Doll

ATLANTA -- A 17-year-old is in custody in the shooting death this month of Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, police said Thursday.

The teenager faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of the 35-year-old woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams. The suspect surrendered to officers at a precinct in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, identifying himself as the person of interest being sought in the case, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police had previously released surveillance images of a man wearing a sports jersey walking up to an apartment building. Authorities said detectives wanted to identify the person "to assist with the current investigation on the homicide."

The teenager said he was the man in the photos, but he denied shooting anyone, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the newspaper.

A witness said she saw Williams arguing with a man before hearing gunshots.

In addition to the murder and assault charges, the teenager faces a count of possessing a gun during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.





West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice walks out onto the stage during an announcement for his U.S. Senate campaign, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)



Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is at back left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pets his dog Babydog during an announcement for his U.S. Senate campaign, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)



Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives for a closed door briefing about the leaked highly classified military documents, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

