Bank’s solar array goes live

Representatives of Stone Bank in White Hall gathered with the community April 25 at a "Flip the Switch" event, celebrating the interconnection of their 219-kW solar electric power generation plant.

Located at the bank's White Hall branch, 7739 Sheridan Road, the solar array will produce $1.1 million in lifetime savings and offset 79% of usage at six locations in Mountain View, White Hall, Little Rock, Harrison, DeWitt and Gillett.

With solar energy, Stone Bank is moving away from traditional methods of energy consumption and toward a more sustainable solution to fuel its operations, according to a news release.

"I'm proud of Stone Bank's history of innovative thinking and customer service," said Marnie Oldner, chief executive officer of Stone Bank. "This solar array keeps our operating expenses lean, allowing us to access funds we can use to enhance our clients' experience."

The bank's solar array boasts a carbon offset equivalent to planting 3,969 trees, or removing 52 cars from the road.

Entegrity Energy Partners, headquartered at Little Rock, oversaw the development and installation of this array, guaranteeing it is grandfathered under the Arkansas Renewable Energy Development Act. This, along with the array's long lifespan, ensures Stone Bank's array will generate energy savings for more than 30 years, creating added value for Stone Bank's customers, according to the release.

"Entegrity is proud to work with a ground breaker in Arkansas' banking industry. Stone Bank is once again demonstrating leadership in the business community, showing other organizations it's possible to embrace sustainable energy while creating added value for customers," said Elisabeth Bates, asset development manager for Entegrity.

In addition to their physical presence in Arkansas, Stone Bank has a nationwide presence in government-guaranteed lending through agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Small Business Administration.