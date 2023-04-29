Blasts jolt Sudan amid evacuations





CAIRO -- Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.

After two weeks of fighting that has turned Khartoum into a war zone and thrown Sudan into turmoil, a wide-ranging group of international mediators were intensifying their pressure on the rival generals to enter talks on resolving the crisis.

So far, however, they have managed to achieve only a series of fragile temporary cease-fires that failed to stop clashes but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, air and sea.

In a sign of the persistent chaos, Turkey said one of its evacuation planes was hit Friday by gunfire outside Khartoum with no casualties, hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour truce extension.

The U.K. said it would end its evacuation flights this evening, after numbers of British citizens seeking an airlift began to decline. After a slow start that attracted criticism, Britain has run regular military flights from an airfield near Khartoum to Cyprus.

Fierce clashes with frequent explosions and gunfire continued Friday in Khartoum's upscale neighborhood of Kafouri, where the military's warplanes bombed its rivals, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, residents said.

Clashes were also reported around the military's headquarters, the Republican Palace and the area close to the Khartoum international airport. Explosions also rang out across the river in Omdurman.

Doctors in the Sudanese capital said the RSF has been abducting medical personnel to treat its wounded fighters -- a sign the paramilitary was struggling to get medical support.

One doctor forwarded to The Associated Press a voice note shared on a chat group for Sudanese health care workers, warning them not to wear medical uniforms or hand over identification listing a profession if fighters stop them on the street.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said "light weapons were fired" at a C-130 aircraft heading to Wadi Sayidna air base on Khartoum's northern outskirts to evacuate Turkish civilians. The plane landed safely, the ministry said in a tweet, and no personnel were injured.

The Sudanese military blamed the RSF, which denied firing on the plane.

Over the past 14 days of pummeling each other, the military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and the RSF led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have each failed to deal a decisive blow to the other in their struggle for control of Africa's third largest nation.

Still, world powers have struggled to get them to adhere to announced cease-fires. Burhan on Friday ruled out negotiations with Dagalo, accusing him of orchestrating a rebellion against the state.

Burhan and Dagalo's battles in the streets with artillery barrages, airstrikes and gunfire have wreaked misery on millions of Sudanese caught between them.

Many South Sudanese, Ethiopian and Eritrean refugees who had been living in the capital are now sheltering in refugee camps in White Nile, al-Qadarif and Kassala provinces, said Fathi Kasina, a U.N. refugee agency spokesman. Sudan hosts over 1.3 million refugees, including over 800,000 from South Sudan, according to U.N. figures.

Those who remain in Khartoum have been living in rapidly deteriorating conditions. Fighters roam the streets in the capital and other cities, looting and destroying homes, shops, businesses and open-air markets.

At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed since April 15, with another 4,200 wounded, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, has recorded at least 387 civilians killed and 1,928 wounded.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Wilks and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press.



