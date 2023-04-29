Day to honor all veterans

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will honor all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6. The event will be held at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St.

The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas.

Activities will also include a dog parade and costume contest at 12:30 p.m., food trucks, health screenings, military service related vendors, and entertainment, according to a news release.

Details: Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.