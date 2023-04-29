MASTERSON ONLINE: Cattle mutilations are back





A compelling account of new mysterious cattle mutilations is a story most everyone will stop to read or watch.

The latest comes out of Texas where six cows in three counties near a highway not far from College Station were found in different stages of mutilation the other day.

Each cow was found in a different location and there were no signs of struggle; the grass around each was undisturbed and there were no footprints or tire tracks discovered near the cattle, according to news accounts.

One, a 6-year-old cow, was found with a "straight, clean cut, with apparent precision" removing the hide around one side of the animal's mouth, authorities said. The tongue was also removed, and no blood was spilled.

The sheriff's office said ranchers reported that no predators or birds had scavenged the remains. While the cows were found in similar conditions, two had additional external organs removed. There were no leads in the cases.

Theories continue to abound over what causes this bizarre phenomenon that seemed to peak in the United States during the 1970s, yet has been reported worldwide for centuries.

It's not as if such incidents have only recently shown up, according to research by the History Channel.

Similar cases involving sheep, cows or horses have been documented as far back as the early 17th century. "The [1970s] cases, however, brought the most widespread attention," the cable channel reports.

Speculation about the cause is largely divided between those who believe the phenomena is truly unexplained, or natural predators or normal cattle deaths made to seem mysterious or paranormal.

"For those in the unexplained camp, opinions have diverged about the possible explanation. Some law enforcement communities opined that the animals were being mutilated by people in strange, quasi-religious rituals. In 1980, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police blamed the mutilations on an unidentified cult. The Department of Criminal Investigations in Iowa, meanwhile, asserted that the mutilations were being conducted by Satanists," the channel reported.

Based on the distinctive nature of the injuries to the mutilated livestock and other factors such as no blood being noted at the site and the surgical expertise with which organs were removed, with no signs of animal scavaging, I remain of the belief the precision reflects intelligence and intent far beyond that of a predator.

Besides, why wouldn't there be ample evidence of carcasses being consumed which, after all, is normal behavior for predators?

Plus, there have been so many cases investigated across the country over the decades, including here in Arkansas, that it defies reason to believe human perpetrators wouldn't have by now been caught.

There can't be that many bored people scattered across the nation risking prison for evenings of mutilating another person's expensive cow, surgically removing its internal organs, eyeballs, tongues, sex organs and draining every drop of blood to haul away. Why?

The channel wrote that, between April and October 1975, nearly 200 cases of cattle mutilation were reported just in the state of Colorado. "Far from being mere tabloid fodder, it had become a nationally recognized issue. That year, the Colorado Associated Press voted it the state's No. 1 story. Colorado's then-senator Floyd Haskell asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get involved," the story continued.

"Throughout the 1970s, cases had continued to mount throughout the American heartland. And in 1979--after thousands of reported cattle mutilations, causing millions of dollars of livestock losses--the FBI finally opened an investigation into a series of cases that had reportedly taken place on New Mexico's Indian lands.

"Pressure came, in part, from a heated public symposium on the subject that had been convened by that state's science-minded U.S. senator, Harrison Schmitt, who had a Ph.D. in geology from Harvard and had walked on the moon as an Apollo 17 astronaut."

The FBI determined, despite the unique similarities and unlikely circumstances, that all the mutilation deaths appeared to have been from natural causes.

I wonder how that would explain the story from one rancher I read about several years back whose mutilated cow was discovered high in the branches of a pasture tree.

One theory is the military is experimenting on cattle as guinea pigs. I say hogwash; the Pentagon has plenty of money to acquire its own cattle.

Some ranchers have reported seeing and shooting at what appear to be mysterious black helicopters flying over their pastures at night. Others say they have seen unexplained airborne lights at night in fields where their cows were found mutilated the next day.

Fact is, the six mutilated Texas cattle discovered in Brazos, Madison and Robertson counties are the latest in a long list of bovines that died in a way humans have tried in vain to understand.

And that brings me to intrepid science investigative reporter and author Linda Moulton Howe of Albuquerque, who, over a distinguished career, has taken hard looks at more than 1,000 animal mutilation cases, the History Channel reports.

Her 1980 Emmy-Award-winning documentary "A Strange Harvest" and follow-up 1989 book, "An Alien Harvest: Further Evidence Linking Animal Mutilations and Human Abductions to Alien Life Forms" conclude extraterrestrials are likely involved.

I cast my vote with her informed conclusion. I'm willing to rely on this Stanford master's degree holder's conclusion considering I haven't closely examined one such case, despite a lifelong interest in the mystery. That's actually one of my life's regrets.

It makes it even more logical to accept Howe's findings having encountered a UFO one evening as a boy at Fort Chaffee and knowing not only was it hovering directly overhead pulsing and quietly staring down at me and my younger brother, but something far wiser than I had to be piloting it.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



