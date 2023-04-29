Central Arkansas 10, Bellarmine 2

Jesse Barker tossed a complete game in Central Arkansas’ series-opening victory at Bellarmine on Friday, getting plenty of help from his offense at Knights Field in Louisville, Ky.

Barker struck out 11, earning his sixth win of the season while only allowing Bellarmine (11-31, 6-13 ASUN Conference) to score on a two-run home run by shortstop Brett Pfaadt in the third inning.

The Bears opened the scoring in the first inning with three straight singles and a wild pitch before adding two more runs in the third on a sacrifice fly and infield single to lead 3-0. After Pfaadt’s home run, UCA (17-24, 8-11) got two homers from Reid Bowman plus solo shots from Drew Sturgeon and Kolby Johnson to blow things open.