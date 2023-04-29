Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts women’s conference April 29

Benton County

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

The Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., holds service each Sunday morning in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

The church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16. Register at redcrossblood.org.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday. This Sunday will feature the Chancel Choir and the Bell Choir.

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join us for practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m.

"Escape From Alcatraz" will be a special presentation for the community held at 9 a.m. May 20, led by the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, Harlan Phillips.

Information: Call 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Sunday service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all children is at 9:45 in the lower level and adult bible class at 9:45 in the fellowship hall.

There will only be one service on April 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Vacation Bible School will be held on June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Supper will be provided.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes are every Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library. The Quilters meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Church of Christ, Scientists, 226 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, will host a lecture at 5:30 p.m. May 4 at Northwest Arkansas Community College, Shewmaker Center for Work Force Technologies, 1000 S.E. Eagle Way, Room C107, in Bentonville. The talk is titled "Moving past fear to healing" by international speaker Lisa Troseth and will focus on universal healing concepts found in the holy bible. The talk is free and open to the community.

Information: (479) 202-5022.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Schola Cantorum from the University of Arkansas will perform American Stories: The Music of Arkansas Composer Florence Price in the FUPC sanctuary at 7 p.m. May 4 in the FUPC sanctuary. The program is free and open to the public and is part of the Light on the Hill Concert Series.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

The Adult Chancel Choir practices at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. The Crandell Ringers Handbell choir practices each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday classes for adults include, Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, meets at 7 a.m. Monday morning Lectionary meets at 9 a.m. each week live in the Rail Room and via Zoom. SPARK Activate Faith classes for children K-6 meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Samaritan Fridays are each week from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

