Council appoints Cluck to fill Ward 2 vacancy

PRAIRIE GROVE — The Prairie Grove City Council had a tough decision to make at its April 17 meeting — selecting a new council member out of six candidates who submitted resumes and spoke before the council.

Council member Ray Carson resigned his Ward 4, Position 2 seat in March, leaving a vacancy.

Erin Rupp, Josh Mitchell, Cody Phillips, Adrienne Cook, Rob Shertzer and Sue Cluck each introduced themselves to the council, spoke about why they wanted to serve and spoke about their qualifications for being a council member.

Council members adjourned to executive session to discuss the candidates. When they came back into open session, they unanimously voted to appoint Cluck to fill the seat. She will serve the remainder of Carson’s term through December 2024 and also has the option to run for the position in the November 2024 election.

Council member Brea Gragg, who made the motion to appoint Cluck, later said the decision was difficult because council members thought very qualified people had applied for the vacancy.

“Ultimately, what we thought Sue brought to the table was a different perspective to the city that none of us had because of her science background,” Gragg said.

Cluck is from the area and brings an energy to the council with an interest to get out there and work hard, Gragg said, adding council members believe Cluck’s energy can help rejuvenate excitement for the city.

“She appeals to the younger population because that is what she does for a living,” Gragg said.

According to Cluck’s resume, she is fluent in English and her native language, Hmong, and has been a high school science teacher with Virtual Arkansas since August 2022. She is a 2023 nominee for Virtual Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Before that, Cluck worked as a science teacher with Gravette High School. While at Gravette, Cluck was named Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 and was a member of the crisis response team and a commissioned school security officer.

Cluck, who has been married to Sgt. Mark Cluck with Prairie Grove Police Department for 10 years, told council members she believes the roles she has filled in her life and her unique experiences that come with those roles “have equipped me with valuable skills that will enrich and strengthen the council and be a solid foundation to grow as a council member in order to give back to the expanding city of Prairie Grove.”

She named characteristics her colleagues have attributed to her that would be beneficial in serving on the council and those included excellent communication and leadership skills and the ability to build and maintain relationships with students and colleagues.

Cluck said she believes in knowledge and, if she doesn’t know the answer to a question, she will spend time researching to find the answer. As a scientist, she said she believes in data-driven conclusions.

She said her skills she would bring as a council member would be her professionalism, commitment to excellence in relationships and the priority to educate herself and citizens in important city matters.

Following the council’s vote, Faulk thanked those for their interest in the position and encouraged them to stay involved in the city.

The council then continued with the rest of its agenda for the night.

At the end of the meeting, Faulk said he wanted to “follow his heart” and offered a position on the Prairie Grove Planning Commission to Rob Shertzer.

Faulk said the decision to fill Carson’ vacancy ended up being between Cluck and Shertzer.

“We would love to have you on the Planning Commission,” Faulk said to Shertzer, who was still seated in the room with his wife.

Shertzer accepted the position and will replace Lynn Gregson, who resigned because he was moving out of Prairie Grove.

Shertzer, who has attended many council and Planning Commission meetings for several years, is general manager/chief operating officer for RCAL Products in Prairie Grove. His other experience includes project engineer/alternate facility security officer with Ducommun in Huntsville and engineering technician with Finite Magic in Fayetteville.

