Marriages

Grey Harris, 29, and Whitley Hill, 31, both of Little Rock.

Abbas Raza, 42, of Charlotte, N.C., and Murrium Sadaf, 37, of Little Rock.

Andres Lopez, 19, and Karen Gutierrez, 25, both of Mabelvale.

David Wald, 41, of Jacksonville, and Samantha Shelnut, 35, of Benton.

Daniel Worthey, 39, and Sarah Pine, 37, both of Little Rock.

Mason Rostollan, 27, of Little Rock, and Brent Fatherly, 22, of Conway.

Rigoberto Martinez Yanez, 44, and Elvira Martinez Chavez, 42, both of Little Rock.

Ronney Courtney, 57, and Kimberly Riley, 50, both of Sherwood.

Jimmy Barrow, 41, and Ashley Bonds, 38, both of Mabelvale.

Jesus Machado Menjivar, 29, and Yadira Estevez-Rodriguez, 36, both of Little Rock.

Phillip Rozelle, 58, and Devona Bunting, 49, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1548. Tara Bennett v. Matthew Bennett.

23-1554. Eugunie Davie v. Terry McClendon.

23-1555. Debbie Murphree v. Kent Murphree.

GRANTED

16-4540. Mohammed Yafai v. Sonya Alammary.