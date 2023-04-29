Decatur mayor talks about how city handles animals in shelter

DECATUR -- Mayor Bob Tharp addressed possible concerns of Decatur residents regarding pets that have fallen into the city's custody during the April 10 City Council meeting.

Tharp said residents may wonder what will happen to their pets if they get lost and what contingencies are in place for lost dogs. He discussed the ordinance in place regarding residents' animals.

Regarding dogs picked up by the city, Ordinance 2022-09 states that "after the expiration of five calendar days after a dog has been impounded, the dog shall become the property of the city animal shelter, to be disposed of its discretion, by death or adoption."

It also states: "There shall be a $50 fee for the adoption of a dog. After the dog has been the property of the city for 60 days, the adoption fee shall decrease to $25 and shall decrease to $15 after the dog has been held for 90 days."

The ordinance says the mayor and/or animal control officer "shall also have the discretion to waive or reduce the redemption and adopting fees for up to 30 days to alleviate an overcrowding or related situations which necessitates such action to reduce the number of unadopted animals as quickly as possible."

Before any decision is made to euthanize an animal, the city follows a process, the mayor said. If a veterinarian recommends that the animal be euthanized, the city will put down the animal. In most cases, it depends on the animal's aggression and whether it's dangerous to anyone.

According to Police Chief Steven Grizzle, the last time a dog was euthanized was "a year and a half or two years ago." The dog was vicious and attacked its adopted owner and Grizzle, he said. After being evaluated by the veterinarian, the dog was deemed too dangerous to be placed in the care of any resident.

Tharp said he's "not out there to euthanize dogs" but is trying to find people to adopt the animals. He's trying to connect with organizations such as Tailwaggers to see if there are any options to help get dogs adopted, he said.

According to its website, Tailwaggers is a "nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their owners through education, promoting spaying/neutering and assisting otherwise abandoned, abused and neglected animals through fostering and promoting their adoption."

The organization covers Siloam Springs; West Siloam Springs, Okla.; Gravette; and Decatur animal shelters, and Paws Place in rural Colcord, Okla.

During the meeting, the city released financial statements regarding the city budget for various animal services for 2023. According to the statements, the whole yearly budget for the animal shelter is $2,000 -- a reason the city charges an adoption fee for dogs in the shelter.

Grizzle said an Arkansas statute requires the city to ensure animals it seizes are spayed or neutered before adoption. Not following through could result in penalties for the city, he said.

The city is looking to improve the animal shelter by advertising the animals in its care and making it more easily accessible to residents, officials said.

"We don't want to have the reputation we're euthanizing dogs when we're not," Tharp said.