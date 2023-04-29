Former Arkansas State Capitol police chief cites caring for her mother as reason behind resignation

LITTLE ROCK -- Alice Fulk, former Arkansas State Capitol police chief, said Wednesday she resigned from the department effective immediately late last week to spend more time caring for her elderly mother.

"I just need some time right now ... to help with my mom," Fulk said during a phone interview.

When asked if there was any reason for the immediacy of her resignation Friday, Fulk said she needed to spend time with her family.

Chris Powell, spokesperson for the Arkansas secretary of state, provided Fulk's resignation letter, along with her personnel file Wednesday in response to a records request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In her three-sentence letter addressed to Bill Huffman, chief deputy secretary of state, Fulk said her resignation was effective immediately. She noted that she wanted to spend more time caring for her mother and thanked officials for the opportunity to serve the Capitol.

Fulk became head of the department after retiring from the Little Rock Police Department in October 2020 as assistant chief. She replaced former Arkansas State Capitol Police Chief Darrell Hedden.

Fulk is a 28-year veteran of the Little Rock Police Department and became the first woman to hold an assistant chief position at that department in May 2015. She was in the running for the city's police chief position with Keith Humphrey, who was sworn in to the job in April 2019.