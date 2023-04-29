GIRLS SOCCER: Sophomore McIntosh steals the show by scoring a hat trick on Senior Night for Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Griddy was in full view Friday at Harmon Field.

Sophomore Regan McIntosh scored three goals in the first half and Fayetteville eased to a 4-1 victory over Rogers Heritage in 6A-West Conference play. Lauren Magre also scored for Fayetteville while Josie Wakefield had the lone goal for Heritage.

McIntosh stole the show on Senior Night for Fayetteville, which completed another successful week after blasting Springdale 6-1 on Tuesday. McIntosh already had a hat trick before the match reached halftime and she celebrated after each goal by doing the Griddy, a dance move made popular by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

"I felt like I had to get a hat trick for the seniors," said McIntosh, who also had a hat trick last season as a freshman. "Before the game, I was bawling my eyes out because they're going to be gone."

McIntosh's first goal came less than 10 minutes into the game on a well-timed assistant from Magre, the senior leader for the Lady Bulldogs. Magre led McIntosh with a perfect pass and the Fayetteville sophomore didn't break stride before smashing the ball into the Heritage net.

McIntosh scored her second goal about two minutes later and her third goal with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

The three goals give McIntosh 17 for the season.

"She's a heck of a player," Fayetteville coach Joe Thoma said. "She's electric in front of the goal. She's looking for (scoring opportunities), so you've got to like that."

Rogers Heritage (8-7, 4-3 ) came into the match with some momentum after winning three of its past four games, including a 2-0 victory on Tuesday over Springdale Har-Ber. But Fayetteville (13-0-2, 4-0-2) dominated from the outset to remain undefeated on the season. Fayetteville will play at Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday before meeting Bentonville in what will likely be for the conference championship at Harmon Field on Friday.

Fayetteville won the Class 6A state championship in 2021 before falling to Bentonville West in the title game last spring.

Fayetteville continued to pull away from Heritage when Magre scored the Lady Bulldogs fourth goal four minutes into the second half. Rogers Heritage got on the board when Wakefield scored with 23:21 left in the game.

Heritage had only a few more scoring opportunities, including a free kick from about 35 yards in the first half. Cylee Faught got a sold foot on the ball but Fayetteville goalie Emily Robinson reached high at the net to knock the shot away.



