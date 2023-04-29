Gravette School Board hears about active shooter response system

GRAVETTE -- Gravette School Board members heard about an active shooter response system being developed for the school.

John Rambadt, of R&R Solutions, gave short presentation on the system to the board during its April 17 meeting and said the system is a $150,000 product that is being tested in Gravette; McDonald County, Mo.; and locations in Tennessee.

Rambadt said he and his family are working to upgrade the system at the high school and to develop the same system in the elementary school. He is working with the Walton Family Foundation and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to try to make the local system a model for schools across the state, he said.

Board member Brad Harris, who has been studying the system, said he hopes it will become a model for other schools.

Board President Heather Finley said the work shows that "safety and security are top priority in Gravette."

School finances

Superintendent Maribel Childress presented a number of 2023-2024 operating budget considerations, calling it a "list of possibilities" of how school money might be spent next year. She noted that an amount would need to be set aside to pay classified staff to bring them in line with new state-mandated salaries.

Board members voted to adopt the new state-mandated certified salary schedule but retain options to modify the schedule if the LEARNS Act is repealed and to work toward creating a better schedule for staff members. The administrators' salary schedule was also adopted with the option to modify it if the LEARNS Act is repealed.

Board members voted to adopt the academic and activity stipend schedule, and the athletic stipend schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. It was noted there are slight increases in some of the academic and activity stipends.

Employees honored

Childress introduced and celebrated a series of honorees during the meeting.

Brandy Jones, speech and debate instructor, was honored first. Jones was a recipient of a Superintendent's Innovation Grant award. She expressed appreciation for the grant and said the money paid for students to go to a tournament where they qualified for state competition. Students who qualified traveled to the Arkansas Tournament of Champions in Cabot recently.

Teachers of the year were next to be honored. They included Candis Jones, Glenn Duffy Elementary; Sarah Roach, Gravette Upper Elementary; Sandy Cremente, Gravette Middle School; and Andrew Hall, Gravette High School. Teachers of the year were given certificates, and each will also receive a plaque.

Finally, classified employees of the year were recognized. Classified employees of the year are Sara Clevenger, Glenn Duffy Elementary; Lindsey Lawson, Gravette Upper Elementary; Amanda Lester, Gravette Middle School; Denise Griffith, Gravette High School; and Raul Rodriguez, representing the district. Each honoree was given a certificate and will later receive a plaque.

In other business:

Childress gave a third-quarter goals report, which included the safety goal of every school in the district showing a 99% or 100% rate of doors being locked. Staff achievement goals have been realized as each teacher has chosen and implemented an element of best practices in their classroom, she said. Childress noted this helps hold the teachers accountable. Personalization goals have been achieved with all personnel making positive contact with a school stakeholder each week, she said. Staff members are achieving partnership goals by working to increase the number of both internal and external partnerships.

Childress presented the annual statistical report and included comparisons with figures from the last two years. She also presented the monthly attendance and enrollment report. When asked about the drop in enrollment at the high school in March, she said some students drop out at this time of year when they realize they will not have the needed credits for graduation. High school principal Shannon Mitchell also noted that some of the drops are because students in the alternative school who have completed their requirements have graduated early.

Director of Special Education Vickie Johnston gave the special education state monitoring report, and Finley said she feels it is important that the board make sure the special education department has the resources it needs to reach its goals.

Mitchell gave the graduation credit report and noted that the state requires students to have 22 credits in order to graduate, but Gravette's requirements are higher, at 24 credits.

Assistant high school principal Jared Schoonover and Norman Mitchell, athletic director, reported on the expansion of the athletic program. Schoonover said soccer, tennis, bowling and dance were all considered as possible additions to the athletic department curriculum. After surveying students in grades six through 11, it was decided to concentrate on soccer, as more students showed an interest in participating during the 2023-2024 or 2024-2025 school year. Schoonover and Mitchell have been preparing estimates of costs to add a soccer program and have compiled a checklist of needed items to institute the sport.

Board members voted to extend the special education paraprofessionals' day from 7.5 to 8 hours and to increase the five-hour-a-day food service contracts to six hours a day beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

The first reading of the licensed personnel sick leave policy was approved

The board approved adding a bus technician to the transportation staff at a cost of $30,00 to be paid from the operating budget

The board approved extending kindergarten aide support for the 2023-2024 school year at a cost of approximately $105,000 to be paid from American Rescue Plan/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Teacher of the Year honorees for the 2022-2023 school year display their certificates April 17 after being welcomed and honored at the School Board meeting. Pictured are Sandy Cremente (from left), Gravette Middle School; Candis Jones, Glenn Duffy Elementary; Sarah Roach, Gravette Upper Elementary; and Andrew Hall, Gravette High School. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Susan Holland)

