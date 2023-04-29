



DEAR HELOISE: I'm also writing in regards to the letter from Mary, in Texas, about ladies leaving their purses in cars.

I agree that women should carry only small amounts of cash and credit cards when shopping. It's harder for a potential thief to get into your pockets than it is to grab a purse.

When locking your purse, laptop or other valuables in the car, put them in the trunk.

-- Tom Boardman,

in Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Greetings! I enjoy reading your column in the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Ind.

As a school librarian, I have to disagree with some of your suggestions for bookmarks. The rubber band suggestion could damage the cover and rip the pages! A paper clip would crease the pages. A toothpick is too sharp to use and would slip out. All three items are thick enough to affect the bindings, which aren't made to be as strong as they used to be.

I would not appreciate having to take any of those items out of a book. A piece of paper is the best choice -- not a Post-it note, either. I've seen pages ripped and ink taken off by off-brand Post-it notes. Thank you!

-- Maureen Rehmer,

via email

DEAR READERS: Do not allow them to rot or toss out. Instead, put the extra grapes into a zip-close bag and freeze. It will make a fun and healthy after-school snack for your children.

DEAR HELOISE: My wife, Judy, and I have this mixed breed, cute, loveable dog named Molly. Whenever she gets a chance to "escape" from our home, she takes off very fast, running down the street. I attempted several times to run and catch her, but at 77 years young, I am no longer able to do that. However, I discovered that if I go to my car and my car keys start to jingle, she will return to the car and jump inside.

So, I have attached a photo showing Molly inside the car looking up at my car keys. Enjoy and have a good laugh.

P.S. We very much love reading your daily hints!

-- George & Judy Fenton,

Cypress, Calif.

DEAR READERS: To see Molly and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com



