Happy birthday: Your cosmic birthday gifts include: a wonderful self-confident and a settled feeling that you've finally arrived. You'll make alliances that will continue to benefit you for years to come. You'll be spoiled with attention the way you once wished you'd be. A financial puzzle gets solved.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll do as you believe you are allowed to do. When you believe differently, you'll behave differently. Go ahead and test the limits to make sure you're not misunderstanding where the boundaries really lie.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some aspire to conformity while others resist it. Both ways cause the problems that come with basing results on a comparison to others. "How does this feel to me?" is a better question than "How does this fit in?"

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've already done the hard learning. Now you just need to relax and let your talent take over. The creative juices will be flowing this afternoon. Brainstorming in a group will be a blast and very productive too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sometimes reality seems to bend to your will, but today it feels more like an insurmountable wall you come up against. The good thing is you can use this wall and build around it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hopefully you will enjoy being in the limelight because the moon gives you a follow spot whether you want one or not. Make the most of this attention by showing off a skill, pointing people to the causes you care about or generally having fun with your moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Wasteful extravagance can have as negative an effect as overly cheap behaviors because too much and too little are opposite sides of the same coin. You'll encourage, seek and achieve balance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People ask where the time goes, though the question is easily solved. Unlike those asking the question, time doesn't hide or race or stop; rather, it marches ever forward second by second and so, with great mindfulness, will you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Whoever said two things cannot occupy the same space at the same time didn't know you. A loved one will very much get in your space. It's crowded, but nice to know you're so attractive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Discuss your goals. You'll learn who the supporters are and the competitors, too. You'll find people who have complementary aims. The best partners aren't necessarily the most friendly or easy to be around; rather, they are the ones who cause you to rise to the occasion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can't control the entire picture of life, but you do get to control your own framing of it. In every instance ask, "Whose frame is this? Am I seeing things in a way that benefits me?"

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll feel grounded and safe in the presence of an earth sign (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn.) You needn't share many similarities to have a wonderful time with people, but to continue the relationship, it's good to have at least one major interest in common.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you're worried about going against the wishes of the group, don't worry; such a thing does not exist. The group cannot wish; only people can, and each does it differently. Assume there are many interpretations and lots of wiggle room.