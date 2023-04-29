Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

I-30 lane closures near in LR, NLR

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:11 a.m.

The continued work on Interstate 30 through Little Rock and North Little Rock will continue with a double-lane closure next week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced.

Transportation officials said the ongoing construction along the I-30 corridor over the Arkansas River will result in weekly lane closures for the foreseeable future.

If weather permits, the double-lane closures on the highway will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Monday, according to the Transportation Department.

Traffic will be controlled by signs and construction barrels, department spokesman Mark Woodall said.

The closures and accompanying construction are part of the comprehensive road work that is aimed at enhancing transportation through Central Arkansas.

The construction along the entire 7-mile stretch of I-30 is scheduled to be completed by mid-2025, according to the state.

Print Headline: I-30 lane closures near in LR, NLR

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT