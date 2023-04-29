I-30 off-ramp blocked due to 18-wheeler accident Saturday morning

The Interstate 30 eastbound off-ramp in Pulaski County has been blocked for over two hours Saturday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident, traffic officials said.

An 18-wheeler struck a barrier wall in the eastbound lane of I-30 near mile marker 137.4 around 7:50 a.m., Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said just before 10 a.m.

“We have a bridge inspector coming to look at the damage and that vehicle is leaking diesel fuel,” Parker said, “That one is more involved and likely will take some time to clear.”

I-440’s westbound right lane has been cleared after it was blocked just after 7:10 a.m., a tweet from iDriveArkansas showed.

That accident involved an 18-wheeler near exit 138A and caused a two-mile backup, Parker said.

He said the department had not heard of any injuries.

Parker advised that drivers stay away from the areas if possible, but there was no official detour route available.

“We do have reason to believe that both accidents are weather related because of the conditions,” he said.

Parker said the accidents may be slowing traffic down but there are still lanes open.

“It is moving, it is just slow around the wreck area and also it is still raining pretty crazily so that slows everything down too,” he said.

He said, while Interstate 630 had some reports of water building up on the road Saturday morning, there are no reports of any state roads shut for flooding.