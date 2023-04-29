Dennis Maliq Barnes, at age 16 a senior at the International High School of New Orleans with a grade-point average of 4.98 and 27 college credits in the bank, has received about 130 scholarship offers totaling more than $9 million.

Mark de Hek, a lawyer in the Netherlands, called the ruling "a clear signal and ... a final warning to other mass donors" as the Hague District Court banned a man from donating any more sperm after he misled prospective parents about fathering at least 550 children.

Prasitthichai Khaew-kao, a former elementary school principal in Thailand, saw his death sentence upheld for killing three people, including a toddler, in the armed robbery of a gold shop, with the country's high court calling the crime "outrageously, ruthlessly inhuman."

Marshand Crisler, former sheriff of Hinds County, Miss., and a candidate to return to the post, pleaded innocent to charges of soliciting and accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for information about criminal investigations as well as providing ammunition to a convicted felon.

Jackie Rahm Little was charged with second-degree arson and is being sought by Minneapolis police in connection with fires that damaged two mosques and rattled the city's Muslim community.

Ramy Zamzam of Virginia, who traveled to Pakistan with four friends nearly 15 years ago seeking to engage in holy war, pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge but is likely to receive just a 1-day jail sentence and supervised release because the group already spent 13 years in a Pakistani prison.

Keith Carnes, freed from prison when his murder conviction was set aside after he'd served 18 years of a life sentence, alleges in a lawsuit that Kansas City, Mo., police framed him by coercing witnesses and issuing fraudulent reports.

Jason Petraitis of the select board of North Brookfield, Mass., said actually "it's a public common, and we can't deny them access," but the future of Small Town Pride Day and its drag show remain up in the air as town officials swing back and forth.

Koichi Tani, Japan's public safety chief, came under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of the prime minister's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack, saying he "fully savored" the delicacy.