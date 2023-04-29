Injury forces deGrom to make an early exit, again

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers ace Jacob deGrom exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in three starts, though Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run and doubled twice for Texas in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

DeGrom retired his first 10 batters and had a 5-0 lead before he walked Anthony Rizzo with one out in the fourth, then got Gleyber Torres out on a full-count flyball.

DeGrom got ahead 0-2 on Willie Calhoun before a 96.6 mph fastball that sailed outside for a ball. The pitcher reached for his left side, then followed with an 89.4 mph slider. His slowest pitch of the night was outside, and Calhoun lined an opposite-field single to left.

Athletic trainer Jacob Newburn and pitching coach Mike Maddux went to the mound, and Maddux summoned Bruce Bochy and met with the manager in foul territory. Bochy then went to the mound and removed the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner in favor of Dane Dunning (2-0). There was no in-game update on why DeGrom came out of the game.

The Yankees played their first game this season without captain Aaron Judge. The reigning AL MVP had tests on his sore right hip Friday, a day after exiting the series opener midway through the fourth inning because of hip discomfort.

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt struck out 8 in his 5 innings, but allowed 5 runs and 10 hits -- 6 of them to left-handed batters, who are hitting .385 against him this year.

Marcus Semien and Jonah Heim each had RBI doubles for the Rangers, who had lost a season-high four games in a row.

DeGrom exited his start April 17 at Kansas City after four no-hit innings because of right wrist soreness. Five games later, he made his next scheduled start and struck out 11 on 80 pitches over six innings in a win at Oakland in his previous start before facing the Yankees for the first time since 2018.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARINERS 2 George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a home run and Toronto beat Seattle, extending its winning streak to five. The Mariners have lost three in a row and seven of 10.

GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 2 Shane Bieber (2-1) won for just the second time in six starts this season, allowing 2 runs and 4 hits over 7 innings to lead Cleveland over Boston.

RAYS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Isaac Paredes had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 6 Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Jose Miranda homered as Minnesota stayed hot at the plate with a win over Kansas City. Kansas City loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Jorge Lopez struck out Nick Pratto on a full-count pitch for his second save.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, METS 0 (5) Matt Olson hit a three-run home run and Max Fried pitched Atlanta to a victory over New York in a game called after five innings because of rain.

MARLINS 3, CUBS 2 Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting Miami to a victory over Chicago. Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisail Garcia before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit. A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two out in the top half of the ninth, but Nelson Velazquez bounced into a forceout at second.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 2, ANGELS 1 Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee beat Los Angeles to stop the Angels' three-game winning streak. Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for Milwaukee, and Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a 3-for-3 night.

PHILLIES 3, ASTROS 1 Aaron Nola pitched eight smooth innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and Philadelphia defeated Houston in a rematch of last year's World Series.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0 (5)

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

St. Louis at LA Dodgers, (n)

Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd., rain

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd., rain

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee 2, LA Angels 1

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati at Oakland, (n)





Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)



Texas Rangers' Robbie Grossman (4) celebrates with Jonah Heim (28) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)



New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)



New York Yankees right fielder Franchy Cordero is unable to catch a double hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

